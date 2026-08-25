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PR Newswire
25.08.2026 13:12 Uhr
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Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd. (CNTE): CNTE Supplies 7.5MW/16MWh Energy Storage Solution for Altenwerder Project in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNTE has supplied a 7.5MW/16MWh battery energy storage system solution for the Altenwerder project located in the Port of Hamburg, Germany.

The project is designed to support peak shaving at the industrial company. By charging during periods of lower electricity demand and discharging during peak-load periods, the battery energy storage system can help optimize the facility's electricity consumption profile and reduce peak power demand.

The system coordinates charging and discharging according to the site's load conditions and operational requirements, providing greater flexibility in energy use.

Battery energy storage is increasingly being adopted by industrial facilities in Germany to manage fluctuating electricity demand and improve energy efficiency. For energy-intensive sites, peak shaving can help reduce pressure on electrical infrastructure while supporting more efficient power consumption.

The project has completed installation and is expected to complete grid connection in October 2026.

Through projects such as Altenwerder, CNTE continues to expand its energy storage deployment in Europe, providing integrated storage solutions for commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cnte-supplies-7-5mw16mwh-energy-storage-solution-for-altenwerder-project-in-hamburg-302859340.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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