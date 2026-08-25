Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Maverick" or the "Company") announces that the results from its first comprehensive sampling program at the Jericho Property, Lincoln County, Nevada, have confirmed the significant potential for the property.

Summary:

The first work program at the Jericho property accomplished the following:

Created a comprehensive property-wide baseline rock geochemistry database.

Results range from trace to 7.21 grams per tonne (g/t) (or 0.21 oz/T) gold and trace to 644.0 g/t (or 18.87 oz/T) silver.

Confirmed widespread distribution of Ag and Au on both the East and West trends.

Established continuity of mineralization along two kilometres of strike length with higher grade material in two zones with each one being over two hundred metres.

Confirmed the importance of silver as a dominant element in the mineral system.

Identified the potential for a bulk tonnage target with limited sampling of stockwork footwall zone.

Highlights from the sampling program are listed below in Table 1 (see following sections for added details):

Table 1: Highlights of Tempa, Helen, and President's Zone Chip & Grab Samples

Zone Sample Type width (m)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Tempa Chip Channel 4.50 1.37 323.33 Tempa Chip Channel 2.90 0.50 266.83 Tempa Chip Channel 3.10 0.96 207.58 Tempa Chip Channel 3.00 0.35 137.29 Tempa Chip Channel 2.00 0.13 149.52 Tempa Chip Channel 2.20 0.56 143.94 Tempa Grab from dump

1.51 583.00 Tempa Grab from dump

0.89 308.00 Tempa Grab from dump

1.47 262.00 Tempa Grab from dump

0.88 263.00 Tempa Grab from dump

0.73 211.00









Helen Chip Channel 2.80 0.48 79.46 Helen Chip Channel 1.80 0.13 255.00 Helen Grab from dump

0.94 325.00 Helen Grab from dump

0.33 129.00









President's Chip Channel 5.25 3.16 54.00 President's Chip Channel 1.20 2.41 29.50

(* widths reported are sample widths as the true widths are unknown at this time)

The Jericho property is host to epithermal silver and gold mineralization that is made up of quartz veins, breccias, and stockwork zones. The known mineralization has been identified within two sub-parallel northeast striking structural corridors: the West Trend, which is made up of the Helen, Tempa, Fluorite Flat, Upper Flats and NE Extension Zones, has been traced for in excess of 4 kilometres and the East Trend, which is made up of the President's, Miramonte and Northeast Zones, has been traced for 2 kilometres.

The West Trend is a structurally controlled linear mineralized system with the Helen and Tempa Zones representing concentrations of higher-grade mineralization that are characterized by large low-sulfidation epithermal quartz veins and stockworks.

The Helen Zone is the largest past producer; the Tempa Zone is notable for very high silver grades. The President's Zone is known for having higher gold grades. All zones remain underexplored and present strong targets for further drilling and exploration.

Phase 1 Jericho Field Program:

A total of 171 chip channel and grab samples were taken throughout the property. This news release reports the results from 153 of those samples, which were taken in the central and southern portion of the property and concentrated on the Helen, Tempa, and President's Zones. Results range from trace to 7.21 grams per tonne (g/t) (or 0.21 oz/T) gold and trace to 644.0 g/t (or 18.87 oz/T) silver.

The samples included 133 chip channel and 20 grab samples taken from the mineralized dumps that were beside the historic workings. "Wherever possible the dump material beside the workings was sampled. Grab samples from the mine dumps are important because, although it is unknown as to what depth the material comes from, the mineralization within the dumps give indications of the style and tenor of mineralization from within the working", stated Ian Foreman, P.Geo., VP, Exploration of Maverick Gold and Silver. "At this early stage of exploration, it is the only way to get a view into the third dimension other than drilling."

The field program also confirmed the location of thirteen (13) historic workings within the property. These workings include shafts, adits and excavations. The shafts vary in depth from several to in excess of 15 metres but a majority of them are collapsed so the actual depth remains unknown. The adit at the Miramonte Zone was measured as being in excess of 100 metres but was not fully investigated due to fear of it containing stale air.

The Tempa Zone: (refer to Figure 1)

The Tempa Zone is made up of a 2- to 10-metre-wide quartz/adularia vein and breccia that has been traced on surface for 800 metres. An associated stockwork zone, located in the footwall of the vein and breccia, is locally in excess of 10 metres but measurements are inconsistent as a majority of the area immediately to the east of the Tempa Zone is under shallow overburden.

The core of the zone, termed Tempa Central, is predominated by waxy green silica that occurs as laminar bands, the matrix of brecciated vein material, and as pseudomorphs within open cavities. A majority of the sampling was taken though this zone, which measures approximately 200 metres. The rest of the Tempa Zone was tested with between 50 and 100 metres between sample lines.

Highlights from the sampling within the Tempa Zone are listed below in Table 2:

Table 2: Highlights of Tempa Zone Samples

Zone Sample No. Easting Northing Sample Type width (m)* Average Au (g/t) Average Ag (g/t) Tempa 357-358 756717.17 4204184.57 Chip Channel 2.50 0.11 59.82 Tempa 551-559 756817.49 4204341.86 Chip Channel 6.75 0.31 48.15

including













555-557 756818.59 4204340.21 Chip Channel 1.90 0.79 95.30 Tempa 361-362 756849.45 4204400.30 Chip Channel 2.10 0.38 118.49 Tempa 363-365 756846.85 4204401.80 Chip Channel 4.50 1.37 323.33 Tempa 366-367 756848.60 4204376.50 Chip Channel 2.90 0.50 266.83 Tempa 368-369 756840.40 4204372.50 Chip Channel 2.25 0.36 93.71 Tempa 371-375 756845.10 4204370.84 Chip Channel 5.40 0.30 52.16 Tempa 379-381 756856.80 4204398.68 Chip Channel 3.10 0.96 207.58 Tempa 382-383 756861.00 4204410.62 Chip Channel 2.20 0.16 134.50 Tempa 389-391 756865.84 4204407.36 Chip Channel 3.00 0.35 137.29 Tempa 392-393 756868.66 4204406.34 Chip Channel 2.00 0.13 149.52 Tempa 519-520 756892.97 4204515.64 Chip Channel 2.20 0.56 143.94 Tempa 521-522 756895.15 4204514.84 Chip Channel 2.00 0.76 101.68 Tempa 539 756846.00 4204383.00 Grab from dump

1.51 583.00 Tempa 540 756846.00 4204383.00 Grab from dump

0.89 308.00 Tempa 541 756846.00 4204383.00 Grab from dump

1.47 262.00 Tempa 542 756851.00 4204399.00 Grab from dump

0.88 263.00 Tempa 543 756851.00 4204399.00 Grab from dump

0.73 211.00 Tempa 544 756851.00 4204399.00 Grab from dump

0.49 129.00 Tempa 545 756880.00 4204520.00 Grab from dump

0.43 84.22 Tempa 546 756880.00 4204520.00 Grab from dump

0.67 141.00 Tempa 547 756880.00 4204520.00 Grab from dump

0.15 115.00 Tempa 586 756946.00 4204634.00 Grab from dump

0.65 113.00

(* widths reported are sample widths as the true widths are unknown at this time)

Figure 1: Map of the central portion of the Jericho Property showing the Tempa, President's and Miramonte zones; mapped geology, alteration, structures, historic mine workings, quartz veins and stockwork; and the locations and assay results of chip-channel, grab and verification samples (see news release dated Feb. 24, 2026). Assay intervals are reported in metres, with gold and silver values reported in grams per tonne.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12052/311384_781ecb9794dcc948_002full.jpg

Samples 371 to 375 represent the only series of samples that tested the footwall stockwork zone at Tempa. The immediate 1.2m below the footwall of the vein was covered with shallow overburden - a sample through this area retuned 0.325 g/t Au and 42.74 g/t Ag over 0.95 m.

The Helen Zone: (Refer to Figure 2)

The surface expression of the mineralization within the Helen Zone tends to occur multiple-metre-wide quartz/calcite veins and stockwork. Hosted in andesite, the NE-striking quartz veins and stockworks are up to 20 metres wide and have been traced on surface for over nine hundred (900) metres.

Mineralization is associated with coarse crystalline quartz, crustiform and colloform banding, and comb textures. There is a very high calcite content to the mineralization.

The Helen vein dips 40 degrees east and has two subvertical shafts as well as one adit. The Helen Zone is reported to have been the largest source of historic production within the property; however, the Company is not in possession of any production records.

Highlights from the sampling within the Helen Zone are listed below in Table 3:

Table 3: Highlights of Helen Zone Sampling

Zone Sample No. Easting Northing Sample Type width (m)* Average Au (g/t) Average Ag (g/t) Helen 312-314 756072.75 4202775.73 Chip Channel 2.80 0.48 79.46 Helen 317-318 756064.30 4202752.20 Chip Channel 1.80 0.13 255.00 Helen 324-325 756151.50 4203236.40 Chip Channel 1.25 0.22 93.87 Helen 315 756072.00 4202766.00 Grab from dump

0.02 117.00 Helen 330 756166.00 4203227.00 Grab from dump

0.94 325.00 Helen 342 755907.00 4202875.00 Grab from dump

0.33 129.00 Helen 343 755907.00 4202875.00 Grab from dump

0.27 87.29

(* widths reported are sample widths as the true widths are unknown at this time)

Figure 2: Map of the southern portion of the Jericho Property showing the Helen Zone, mapped geology, alteration, structures, quartz veins and stockwork, historic shafts and adit, together with the locations and assay results of chip-channel and grab samples. Assay intervals are reported in metres, with gold and silver values reported in grams per tonne.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12052/311384_781ecb9794dcc948_003full.jpg

President's Zone: (Refer to Figure 1)

The President's Zone has been traced for approximately 200 metres, and mineralization occurs as a 1.5- to 2-metre-wide quartz/calcite vein with an associated stockwork zone in the footwall. It is hosted in andesite, with quartz veins and stockworks showing strong silicification and argillic alteration.

The President's Zone is the southernmost zone within the East Trend, which strikes at N50E, and has consistently contained the highest gold values within the property, both in the Company's sampling and historic sampling.

Highlights from the sampling within the President's Zone are: (widths reported are sample widths as the true widths are unknown at this time)

Table 4: Highlights of Presidents Zone Sampling

Zone Sample No. Easting Northing Sample Type width (m)* Average Au (g/t) Average Ag (g/t) President's 332-335 757366.29 4204300.16 Chip Channel 5.25 3.16 54.00 President's 344 757356.00 4204300.00 Chip Channel 1.20 2.41 29.50

(* widths reported are sample widths as the true widths are unknown at this time)

Interpretation:

The Jericho property is host to a particularly silver rich mineralizing system that appears to have a much lower trace metal signature than mineralization associated with typical low sulphidation deposits. The arsenic, antimony, bismuth and tellurium values from this recent sampling, for example, are below the levels that would be considered anomalous in typical low sulphidation deposits. Both mercury and molybdenum values are the exception and would be considered strongly anomalous in a typical low sulphidation system.

Each zone contains multiple phases of veining and mineralization, with evidence of repeated fault movement indicating that there have been several phases of hydrothermal activity within the system. The Company interprets that the presence of opaline/chalcedonic quartz and adularia at surface within the Tempa Zone suggests that the boiling zone is below current exposures, which would indicate that there is potential for continued mineralization at depth.

Where exposed in a roadcut, the footwall stockwork zone of the Tempa Zone indicates that mineralization continues, locally, up to 7.6 metres from the principal mineralized structure. Along the length of the central Tempa Zone there is float that contains similar stockwork. The presence of these boulders suggest that the footwall zone is continuous along the length of the target.

The Helen and Tempa Zones have a very high silver-to-gold ratio; in many cases it is greater than 1,000:1. When compared to other silver-rich mineralizing systems in Nevada, the Company has yet to find another deposit that has a comparable silver to gold ratio. More studies will be required to understand the reasons for such a high silver to gold ratio and, more importantly, the significance of it with regards to exploration within the property and identifying the most favourable targets for drilling.

Next Steps:

The Jericho Property warrants significant additional work and drilling is warranted. Prior to a drill program, however, the Company plans to continue de-risking the project with additional sampling and mapping programs.

Option Terms:

The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Jericho Property by making cash payments totaling US$250,000 over a four-year period with $15,000 having been paid. Upon exercise of the Option, there will be a 3.0% net smelter royalty on all mineral production from the Property.

Analytical Methods, Laboratory and QA/QC Information:

All samples were delivered by Company personnel to ALS in Reno, Nevada, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory that is independent of the Company.

Gold analyses were completed using fire assay with atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA23) on a 30-gram aliquot. Samples returning over-limit gold values were reanalyzed using fire assay with gravimetric finish. Silver and multi-element analyses were completed using four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish (method ME-ICP61).

ALS inserted certified standards, blanks, and duplicates in accordance with its accredited internal quality control procedures. The laboratory has no relationship with the Company.

As part of the Company's quality assurance and quality control program, commercially prepared and certified reference standards as well as proprietary blank samples were inserted at regular intervals into the sample series, comprising approximately 5% of the samples submitted. The blanks were used to monitor potential contamination during sample preparation and analysis, while the certified reference standards were used to assess analytical accuracy and laboratory performance. QA/QC results were reviewed as assay certificates were received, and all blanks and standards reported within the Company's established acceptance limits; accordingly, no material QA/QC issues were identified.

Qualified Person:

Kenneth Tullar, C.P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and an independent Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company is focused on Nevada and British Columbia; mining-friendly jurisdictions that have established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business-friendly environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is only relevant as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation