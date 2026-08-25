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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2026 13:10 Uhr
126 Leser
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Duell Oyj: Duell Corporation's Board of Directors has decided on share-based incentive plan for 2026-2028

25.8.2026 14:10:28 EEST | Duell Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Duell Corporation announced on 27 August 2024 of the establishment of a share-based incentive plan for the Group's key employees. The Performance Share Plan 2025-2029 consists of three performance periods, covering the financial years 2025-2027, 2026-2028 and 2027-2029 respectively.

The Board of Directors of Duell has approved the Share plan for 2026-2028. During Performance Period 2026-2028, the performance criteria of the plan are tied to Group's total net sales and adjusted EBITA % during the financial year 2028. The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan corresponds to a maximum total of 130,000 shares of Duell Corporation, corresponding to approximately 2.5 percent of the total number of shares in the Company, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The target group in the performance period 2026-2028 consists of some 10 key employees.

For additional information, please contact

Tomi Virtanen, CEO
Duell Corporation
+358 40 707 1937
tomi.virtanen@duell.eu

Certified Adviser

Oaklins Finland Ltd
+358 9 312 9670

Duell Corporation (Duell) is an import and wholesale company based in Mustasaari, Finland, established in 1983. Duell imports, manufactures, and sells products through an extensive distribution network in Europe covering approximately 8,500 dealers. The range of products includes over 100,000 items under more than 500 brands. The assortment covers spare parts and accessories for Motorcycling, Bicycling, ATVs/UTVs, Snowmobiling, Marine and Garden/Forest categories. Logistics centres are in Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, France, and the UK. Duell's net sales in 2025 was EUR 127 million and it employs 200 people. Duell's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. www.duell.eu.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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