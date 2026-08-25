Targa Resources Corp. Announces Addition of Experienced Industry Executive and Leadership Changes to Support Continued Long-Term Growth

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") today announced the addition of a key experienced team member to further strengthen the depth of Targa's executive leadership team and further position the Company for continued long term success. This addition and the organizational changes announced today were approved by Targa's Board of Directors and are effective September 1, 2026.

Longtime midstream energy executive Brent B. Secrest will join Targa as President - Logistics and Transportation. Most recently, Mr. Secrest served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. where he was responsible for commercial activities across natural gas, NGL, crude oil, petrochemical and exports. Mr. Secrest brings over two decades of energy midstream experience, serving in a variety of key commercial and leadership roles.

Benjamin J. Branstetter, currently Targa's President - Logistics and Transportation, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Branstetter joined Targa in April 2017 and has helped lead key corporate development, commercial, optimization, and supply functions. At Targa, he has played an important role in several strategic initiatives, including leading the commercialization of key NGL transportation and fractionation projects, the buildout of our downstream optimization efforts and the expansion of our natural gas residue business. Mr. Branstetter was appointed President - Logistics and Transportation in March 2026. Prior to joining Targa, he previously held positions in investment banking, corporate strategy and risk management.

William A. Byers, Chief Financial Officer, will retire following a distinguished career spanning three decades in the energy industry, including as CFO at Targa for the last two years, where he played a meaningful role in successfully executing the Company's growth and capital allocation strategies. Mr. Byers will transition to an advisory role through year-end 2026 to support an orderly and seamless leadership transition.

"We are excited to welcome Brent to Targa and look forward to the contributions he will make to our continued success," said Matt Meloy, Chief Executive Officer of Targa. "Brent is one of the most respected commercial leaders in the midstream industry, with a proven track record of creating value through disciplined commercial execution, strategic leadership and strong customer relationships. His extensive experience across the full energy value chain uniquely positions him to lead our Downstream business as we continue to capitalize on opportunities driven by growing U.S. energy production and increasing global demand for energy and energy products.

"Ben is one of our strongest leaders and his appointment as Chief Financial Officer reflects his deep understanding of Targa's business, strategy, operations and financial priorities, along with a demonstrated track record of thoughtful leadership, commercial excellence and disciplined decision-making. Ben's background, broad experience across our organization and proven ability to execute position him well to help lead Targa through its next phase of growth.

"On behalf of Targa's Board of Directors and leadership team, I want to thank Will for his leadership, financial stewardship and many contributions to Targa. Will has been an important partner to me and our executive team, and his thoughtful dedication to improvement positions the Company for continued success. We wish Will and his family all the best in his retirement."

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary domestic infrastructure assets and its operations are critical to the efficient, safe and reliable delivery of energy across the United States and increasingly to the world. The Company's assets connect natural gas and NGLs to domestic and international markets with growing demand for cleaner fuels and feedstocks.

Targa is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.targaresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's projected financial performance, capital spending, payment of future dividends and stock repurchase activity. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, factors and risks, many of which are outside the Company's control, which could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, actions taken by other countries with significant hydrocarbon production, weather, political, economic and market conditions, including a decline in the price and market demand for natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, the timing and success of the Company's completion of capital projects and business development efforts, the expected growth of volumes on the Company's systems, the impact of significant public health crises, commodity price volatility due to ongoing or new global conflicts, changes in laws and regulations, particularly with regard to taxes, tariffs and international trade, and other uncertainties. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.