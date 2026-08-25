Seyond Inc: Seyond Delivers Strong Growth in H1 2026 as Global Expansion and Diversification Accelerate

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seyond (02665.HK) announced its interim results for the first half of 2026, delivering strong growth across shipments, revenue, profitability, and operating efficiency.





During the reporting period, total LiDAR shipments reached approximately 450,900 units, up 364.8% year over year and surpassing the company's total shipments for full-year 2025. Revenue reached approximately US$140.2 million, an increase of 127.9% year over year, while gross profit rose 152.0% to approximately US$15.7 million Gross margin improved from 10.1% in the first half of 2025 to 11.2%.

At the same time, the ratio of selling, administrative, and R&D expenses to total revenue decreased by 26.3 percentage points, while net loss narrowed by 23.2% year over year, reflecting continued improvements in scale, profitability, and operating efficiency.

The first half of 2026 marked Seyond's first full six-month reporting period since its public listing and represented an important transition point in the company's long-term growth strategy. Years of investment in core technology, product platforms, customer development, manufacturing scale, and commercialization are increasingly translating into business growth.

At the same time, as AI expands beyond the digital world and increasingly interacts with physical environments, Seyond is advancing its long-term positioning as a provider of sensing products and solutions for Physical AI. With a diversified product portfolio, a growing automotive customer base, and rapid expansion of higher-margin non-automotive businesses, the company is strengthening both its shipment scale and revenue mix.

Three LiDAR Platforms Enter Full Commercialization

Seyond's product portfolio has entered a new stage of commercialization, with its Falcon, Robin, and Hummingbird platforms spanning applications from ultra-long-range perception to near-field coverage and from high-performance flagship solutions to cost-efficient, scalable sensing.

Together, these three platforms provide a broad LiDAR portfolio capable of supporting diverse requirements across automotive and non-automotive markets.

During the first half of 2026, Seyond shipped approximately 416,300 ADAS LiDAR units, representing an increase of 346.0% year over year.

The company began mass-production deliveries to new automotive customers, including GAC, while new models from NIO's ONVO brand also entered production. A total of seven new vehicle models entered mass production during the reporting period, followed by another two in July.

The Robin platform remained a key driver of shipment growth. In the second quarter alone, Robin-series shipments reached approximately 191,600 units, accounting for approximately 70.7% of total shipments. The long-range Robin E series has been adopted by mainstream brands including GAC Aion, GAC Motor, Hyptec and NIO ONVO, with models including the GAC Aion N60, GAC Hyptec S600 and SAIC MG 07 entering presale.

The mid-range, wide-FOV Robin W has been deployed on NIO's NT3.0 platform while also expanding into non-automotive applications including autonomous delivery, industrial AGVs, and intelligent sanitation.

Seyond is also preparing for the next generation of L3 applications. Its product platform designed for next-generation L3 requirements has reached maturity and secured multiple new project nominations, offering ultra-high resolution with more than 1,000 scan lines.

Meanwhile, the fully solid-state Hummingbird platform has secured nominations from several leading OEM makers. Following the start of scaled deliveries in July, Hummingbird is positioned to become Seyond's third major volume platform alongside Falcon and Robin.

Beyond Automotive: Robotics and Physical AI Drive the Next Phase of Growth

Seyond is accelerating its expansion beyond automotive, bringing LiDAR-based perception to a broader range of real-world environments. This strategy is already translating into significant growth, particularly across robotics and other emerging applications.

In the first half of 2026, shipments of robotics and other products reached approximately 34,600 units, representing an increase of 842.9% year over year. Revenue from this segment reached approximately US$18.4 million, up 241.3%, while revenue from the company's solutions business reached approximately US$4.5 million, an increase of 489.6% year over year.

Across the broader robotics market, Seyond continued to deepen relationships with existing customers including Zelos Technology, UISEE Technologies, KUSA Technology and EP Equipment, while securing large-scale orders from companies including Farizon Auto and Jinglv Environment.

These deployments span a growing range of applications, including urban logistics and delivery, airport ground transportation, autonomous sanitation, and industrial automation. In the commercial vehicle sector, Seyond is also supporting leading companies including SHACMAN, Foton Motor and Plus AI.

This diversification reflects a broader shift in the LiDAR market. As Physical AI moves from technology validation toward scaled real-world deployment, sensing demand is expanding across robotics, intelligent transportation, industrial automation, and other non-automotive environments-opening new growth opportunities for LiDAR beyond passenger vehicles.

Expanding the Physical AI Ecosystem Globally

Seyond is also expanding partnerships designed to bring its sensing technology into a wider range of Physical AI applications.

Through a strategic cooperation agreement with Plus AI, the company is expected to enter the ecosystem of Full Truck Alliance, a leading digital freight platform in China, supporting the scaled deployment of Physical AI technology across intelligent freight operations.

Internationally, Seyond continues to accelerate its global expansion. The company has established a deep collaboration with German robotics company Proximity Robotics and signed a strategic partnership with U.S.-based AMSYS, extending the application of its technology into spatial intelligence and intelligent infrastructure.

With Falcon, Robin, and Hummingbird now advancing through commercialization alongside a rapidly diversifying application portfolio, Seyond is building an increasingly broad presence across the Physical AI ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue advancing product development through technology innovation while leveraging scaled manufacturing to strengthen cost competitiveness and support long-term growth across automotive, robotics, intelligent infrastructure, and other emerging markets.

Maintaining Full-Year Shipment Growth Outlook of Approximately 200%

In the second half of 2026, Seyond plans to continue ramping existing mass-production programs while advancing the commercialization of its next-generation L3 projects.

Vehicles based on these L3 programs are expected to incorporate multiple LiDAR sensors per vehicle, creating additional opportunities for shipment growth. At the same time, Hummingbird D1 began large-scale deliveries in July, which is expected to further diversify the company's application footprint and revenue mix.

Based on current customer plans, order visibility, and delivery schedules, Seyond maintains its outlook for approximately 200% year-over-year growth in total LiDAR shipments for full-year 2026.

SEYOND

Seyond Marketing Team

PR@Seyond.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/011e7e8f-25d4-49ef-89a6-8b10a9be9741