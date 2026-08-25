OrthoPediatrics Corp.: OrthoPediatrics Announces Full Commercial Launch of 3P Pediatric Plating Platform Hip System Following More Than 350 Successful Implantations

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the full commercial launch of its 3P Pediatric Plating Platform Hip System.

Following a highly successful limited launch period that resulted in over 350 surgical implantations, the system is now broadly available to pediatric orthopedic surgeons throughout the United States. The 3P Hip System is the first system within the Company's broader Pediatric Plating Platform portfolio and represents a significant advancement in trauma and deformity correction.

"The response to the 3P Hip System during the limited launch period exceeded our expectations," said Joe Hauser, President of Trauma & Deformity and OPSB at OrthoPediatrics. "With over 350 surgical implantations completed prior to full commercialization, surgeons have validated both the clinical utility of the system and the need for continued innovation in plating technologies. This achievement reflects years of collaboration with leading pediatric orthopedic surgeons and our dedicated development team, and we're excited to now make the system broadly available to customers nationwide."

The 3P Pediatric Plating Platform Hip System was designed to modernize plating through advanced implant and instrumentation technologies that provide enhanced fixation options, streamlined workflow, and broad procedural versatility. The comprehensive system includes Locking Proximal Femur Plates and Beam Screw constructs available in Infant, Child, and Adolescent configurations for the treatment of proximal femur trauma and deformities.

The 3P Hip System is the first of several planned Pediatric Plating Platform systems expected to transform the Company's plating portfolio and expand treatment options for pediatric orthopedic surgeons worldwide.

David Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of OrthoPediatrics, commented, "The full commercial launch of the 3P Pediatric Plating Platform Hip System is an important milestone for OrthoPediatrics and our Trauma & Deformity business. The success of the limited launch validates both the strength of the product and the demand for continued innovation in pediatric orthopedics. As the first system within our broader Pediatric Plating Platform family, 3P Hip establishes the foundation for what we believe will become the most comprehensive and technologically advanced plating portfolio in pediatric orthopedics."

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 90 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com. For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com.



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Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

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