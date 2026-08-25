Filament Health's patented, naturally derived psilocybin drug candidate PEX010 will be supplied to an investigator initiated Phase 2a study evaluating a group retreat model of psilocybin therapy in people living with metastatic solid tumors or incurable hematologic malignancies.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Rhelion Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: RHEL) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Rhelion" or the "Company") an Ontario-based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"), the Company develops, manufactures and supplies PEX010, its patented, standardized, GMP manufactured botanical psilocybin drug candidate, to clinical research and compassionate access programs at leading institutions worldwide.

The Company is pleased to announce that Filament has entered into a licence agreement with the University of Washington in Seattle for the supply of PEX010 to an investigator initiated clinical trial titled "A Phase 2a Study of Group Retreat Psilocybin Therapy for Cancer-Related Anxiety and Depression" (NCT07336238).

The study evaluates a group retreat model of psilocybin therapy in adults living with metastatic solid tumors or incurable hematologic malignancies who experience clinically significant anxiety and depression. As an investigator-initiated study, the sponsor and principal investigator are both Dr. Anthony Back, Professor in the Department of Medicine. Filament will supply PEX010 for use in the study as the investigational drug product. Note, Filament is not the sponsor of the trial and is not responsible for its conduct.

Anxiety and depression are common among people living with advanced cancer and are associated with reduced quality of life, greater symptom burden and poorer engagement with care. Existing psychedelic treatment models in this population have generally been delivered one participant at a time with two facilitators per session, an approach that is resource intensive and difficult to scale. A group retreat model is designed to address that constraint directly, and represents an area where the scientific and health system questions remain genuinely open.

This Phase 2a study follows an earlier Phase 1/2 study of the same group retreat model conducted at the University of Washington, the safety and efficacy outcomes of which were published in Psychedelic Medicine in 2026, together with a companion paper describing the facilitation model. The published work established the feasibility of a group format for psilocybin therapy in people with metastatic cancer and reported improvements in measures of anxiety and depression, providing the basis for the present Phase 2a study.

PEX010, Filament Health's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, underscores Filament's position as a leading supplier of pharmaceutical grade natural psilocybin, supporting more than 80 academic and philanthropic research studies worldwide. PEX010 is available in a standardized dosing range of 0.5, 1, 5 and 25 mg from a single drug candidate, produced using Filament's proprietary extraction, purification and stabilization methods, giving investigators consistent composition across every dose, every study and every research site. On April 30, 2026, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Filament Health Corp., including its portfolio of 76 issued patents across 15 patent families and its lead drug candidate, PEX010.

About Rhelion Life Sciences:

Rhelion Life Sciences is a science and research led company advancing the natural psychedelic drug discovery and development sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Filament Health Corp., the Company is developing naturally derived psilocybin drug candidates, including its patented PEX010, and supporting clinical research and compassionate use programs with leading institutions around the world.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the supply of PEX010 to the Phase 2a group retreat study at the University of Washington; the conduct, initiation, enrolment and progress of that study; the expansion of Filament's clinical research footprint in the United States and other jurisdictions; the therapeutic potential of psilocybin in anxiety and depression associated with advanced cancer; the potential scalability of group models of psilocybin therapy; the expected demand for standardized, naturally derived psilocybin; the availability of the standardized dosing range of 0.5, 1, 5 and 25 mg of PEX010; the completed acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's clinical infrastructure and intellectual property; and the future development, commercialization, and regulatory approval of PEX010.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued ability of Filament to supply PEX010; the performance by the University of Washington and the Company of their respective obligations in connection with the supply of PEX010; the continued progression of the Phase 2a study; the successful integration of Filament Health following the completed acquisition; the ability to obtain and maintain any required regulatory permits and approvals, including clinical trial, ethics, import and export authorizations; and general business, market and economic conditions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for psilocybin supply and research; the risk that integration of Filament Health is not completed as anticipated; the risk that anticipated supply in connection with the Phase 2a study does not materialize as expected; the risk that the study does not proceed, enrol or progress as anticipated; the risk that the study does not produce positive or clinically meaningful results; the risk that results observed in earlier studies are not replicated; delays in regulatory permitting, including clinical trial, ethics, import and export authorizations; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting psychedelic research and access.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Rhelion Life Sciences Corp.