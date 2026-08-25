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WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
25.08.26 | 13:46
266,20 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA 500
S&P 100
USA Industrie 30
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
266,05266,2013:46
266,05266,2013:46
PR Newswire
25.08.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Bybit Introduces Zero-Fee Apple Pay Crypto Purchases

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce crypto purchases via Apple Pay will come with zero fees from now until September 24, 2026, offering a faster, more accessible, and affordable way to accumulate digital assets.

The offer spans 36 supported fiat currencies, allowing purchases using any eligible bank card linked to Apple Wallet. For a limited time, eligible Apple Pay purchases of 100 USDT or equivalent on Bybit will incur zero fees, benefiting new entrants to the crypto space and retail traders looking to adjust positions.

The purchase flow is designed for simplicity. Through Bybit One-Click Buy, eligible users can select a preferred cryptocurrency and payment currency, choose Apple Pay as the payment method, and complete a transaction in just a few steps, without the fee overhead for regular card-based crypto purchases.

No more transfers or long waiting time, now users simply need a bank card supported by their Apple Wallet to start their crypto journey. Compatible with Apple Pay and dozens of currencies, Bybit extends the speed and familiarity of Apple's payment ecosystem to crypto purchases, allowing users to tap into the fast-moving world of digital assets within seconds.

The limited-time zero-fee feature further lowers the barrier to entry, making it easier and more cost-effective for users to acquire crypto without navigating complex funding processes or absorbing additional transaction costs.

Bybit is mission bound to expand accessible, low-friction payment options to everyone as it builds towards its New Financial Platform vision.

Terms and conditions, and an upper limit of the fees apply. For more details on eligibility, and potential restrictions, users may visit: Buy crypto with Apple Pay, now with zero fees.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com
For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-introduces-zero-fee-apple-pay-crypto-purchases-302859352.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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