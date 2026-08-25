Plaintree Systems, Inc.: Plaintree Systems Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

ARNPRIOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Plaintree Systems Inc. (CSE:NPT) ("Plaintree" or the "Company") today announced the release of its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Highlights

Revenue was $6,314,619 , compared with $3,783,054 for the same period in fiscal 2026.

Net earnings were $1,591,932, compared with $1,002,538 for the same period a year earlier.

"I want to thank Plaintree's exceptional team who work in our diversified companies." said David Watson, CEO. "Not only were revenues up but the net margin rose materially reflecting the world's increasing demand for Plaintree's products and continual productivity increases."

The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.plaintree.com.

About Plaintree Systems Inc.

Plaintree operates through two diversified product divisions: Specialty Structures and Applied Electronics.

Specialty Structures includes the Triodetic Group, a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum and stainless-steel specialty structures, including commercial domes, foundations for unstable soil conditions and flood zones, free-form structures, barrel vaults and space frames; and Spotton Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders.

Applied Electronics includes Hypernetics, a manufacturer of avionics components including aircraft antiskid braking components, instrument indicators, solenoids, high-purity valves and permanent magnet alternators; and Elmira Stove Works Inc., a manufacturer of high-end heritage and retro-styled kitchen appliances under the Northstar, Fireview and Heritage brands.

Until July 2025, Applied Electronics also included Summit Aerospace USA Inc. ("Summit Aerospace"), a machine shop serving the aerospace sector. Summit Aerospace has been discontinued and its assets have been sold.

Plaintree's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol NPT. Company information and filings are available through the CSE at https://thecse.com/listings/plaintree-systems-inc/ and at www.plaintree.com. Plaintree has 12,925,253 common shares and 18,325 Class A preferred shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes in markets for the Company's products, delays in product development or introduction to manufacturing, and competition. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including its annual report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and related management's discussion and analysis.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information: Robert Turley, CFO | 613-623-3434 ext. 2282

SOURCE: Plaintree Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/plaintree-systems-inc.-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2027-results-1210490