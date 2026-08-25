Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Lyken.AI Announces Non-Binding MOU for 128-Node B300 AI Compute Cluster

Proposed five-year commercial arrangement would support large-scale AI inference workloads and token optimization, subject to definitive agreements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTCQB:GPUSF)(FSE:1R61, WKN:A40M0J) ("Alset AI", "Alset" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that its 90.1%-owned cloud compute business, Lyken AI Computing Inc., operating as Lyken.AI ("Lyken"), has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding dated August 24, 2026 (the "MOU") with Singapore-based SWARMNET SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. ("Swarmnet").

The MOU outlines an indicative framework for the parties to pursue a potential long-term commercial arrangement under which Lyken would lease, host, manage and/or otherwise make available a 128-node B300 AI compute cluster to Swarmnet for inference workloads, together with token optimization services and related commercial agreements. The contemplated service is intended to support Lyken's broader Platform-as-a-Service strategy, combining managed compute with server and token optimization.

The contemplated arrangement would have an indicative five-year term beginning at service commencement, with aggregate indicative revenues to be determined and disclosed upon execution of definitive agreements. The final hardware configuration, deployment location and schedule, networking, storage, reserve capacity, acceptance testing, service levels, support requirements and other commercial terms would be established only in definitive agreements.

"A potential 128-node B300 deployment represents the type of enterprise-scale opportunity Lyken is pursuing as it builds its AI platform pipeline," said Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer of Alset AI. "Our strategy is to deliver an integrated Platform-as-a-Service offering, not infrastructure alone. Lyken continues to develop and refine its server and token optimization capabilities, with the objective of improving utilization and strengthening platform economics. The MOU remains preliminary and non-binding, and advancing the opportunity will require Lyken to secure funding and complete definitive agreements."

Progression of the opportunity is expressly subject to Lyken securing sufficient funding to procure, reserve and deploy the contemplated hardware and associated infrastructure. It is also subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, due diligence, internal approvals (including, if applicable, the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange), satisfactory credit support, hardware and data-centre availability, and compliance with applicable export-control, sanctions, end-user and end-use requirements.

The MOU is non-binding and non-exclusive and records the parties' present commercial intentions only. Neither party has any binding obligation to make a payment, reserve capacity, procure equipment, provide or take capacity, or enter into the contemplated transaction unless and until definitive agreements are executed. There can be no assurance that Lyken will secure the required funding, that definitive agreements will be entered into, or that the proposed deployment will proceed on the terms contemplated or at all.

About Lyken.AI

Lyken.AI is Alset AI's cloud compute business and is developing an integrated Platform-as-a-Service offering spanning managed compute, server and token optimization, secure storage, private low-latency networking and enterprise deployment support. Lyken's model is intended to extend beyond infrastructure access through related technical coordination and support services. For more information, please visit www.lyken.ai.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The Company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding the Company, including statements relating to the MOU; the potential commercial relationship between Lyken and Swarmnet; the contemplated 128-node B300 AI compute deployment; the proposed five-year term, inference workloads, token optimization services, hardware configuration, deployment location and schedule, service commencement, service levels and other commercial terms; Lyken's ability to secure sufficient funding on acceptable terms; the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements; the availability, procurement, reservation, deployment and operation of B300 compute hardware and associated data-centre, power, networking and storage infrastructure; customer credit support; compliance with applicable export-control, sanctions, end-user and end-use requirements; and Lyken's Platform-as-a-Service strategy, optimization capabilities, platform economics, growth strategy and ability to execute and scale.

Forward-looking statements normally contain words such as "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "potential", "believe", "target", "continue" and similar terms. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including that the MOU is non-binding and may be discontinued; the parties may not agree on definitive terms or execute definitive agreements; Lyken may not obtain sufficient financing on acceptable terms or at all; required customer prepayments or credit support may not be received; B300 hardware, data-centre space, power, networking or related infrastructure may be unavailable, delayed or more costly than anticipated; deployment, integration, acceptance, performance, security or service-level challenges may arise; expected utilization, optimization benefits or platform economics may not be realized; customer requirements or demand may change; required governmental, regulatory or third-party authorizations may not be obtained; export-control, sanctions, know-your-customer, end-user or end-use concerns may delay, condition or prevent performance; and competition, pricing pressure, technological change, supply-chain constraints and changes in applicable laws may adversely affect the contemplated opportunity.

Actual results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are qualified by these cautionary statements. The contemplated arrangement involves a counterparty incorporated in a foreign jurisdiction and may be subject to cross-border enforcement, foreign-currency and political risks. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Alset undertakes no obligation to update them. Additional risks are described in Alset's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lyken.ai-announces-non-binding-mou-for-128-node-b300-ai-compute-1211403