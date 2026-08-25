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WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
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25.08.26 | 09:30
90,34 Euro
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ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2026 13:38 Uhr
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Entergy Corporation: Entergy Louisiana Recognized for Its Commitment to the Community at Capital Area United Way Annual Meeting

By Phoebe James

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Entergy Louisiana was honored for its commitment to strengthening communities during the Capital Area United Way (CAUW) Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon, where company leaders and employees were recognized for their service, leadership and philanthropic impact.

This annual event celebrates organizations, volunteers and community leaders whose dedication helps advance Capital Area United Way's mission of improving lives across the region.

Jody Montelaro, Entergy Louisiana vice president of public affairs, welcomed attendees and highlighted the importance of collaboration in creating stronger, more resilient communities. Cheri Ausberry, Entergy Louisiana customer service manager and outgoing Capital Area United Way Board Chair, reflected on her tenure, sharing remarks on the organization's accomplishments and the collective impact made possible through dedicated volunteers, community partners and supporters.

During the event, Entergy Louisiana received the Impact Partner Award, recognizing the company for its extraordinary dedication and commitment to the community. This award honors organizations that respond to the evolving needs of clients and communities, exemplify collaboration and best practices, and create lasting, measurable impact.

Ausberry was also presented with the Chairman's Award, which recognizes the Capital Area United Way Board Chair for outstanding commitment, leadership, dedication and service to the organization throughout their term.

In addition, Entergy Louisiana was recognized as one of the Top 10 Annual Campaign companies for employee giving, reflecting the generosity of employees who continue to support initiatives that improve the quality of life for individuals and families across the Capital Area.

These recognitions underscore our ongoing commitment to making a meaningful difference through employee engagement, volunteerism and partnerships that help build stronger communities. By working alongside organizations like Capital Area United Way, Entergy employees continue to power more than electricity-they help power opportunity, hope and lasting positive change.

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Entergy Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/entergy-louisiana-recognized-for-its-commitment-to-the-community-at-capital-area-1211750

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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