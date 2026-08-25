Griffith Foods: Driving Sustainability in Our Supply Chain

Responsible Supply Chain

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / At Griffith Foods, sustainability isn't just a value, it's a commitment we embed across our entire supply chain. We're proud to announce a major milestone in our supplier sustainability journey: 80% of our spend with direct suppliers has achieved an EcoVadis assessment score of 50 or higher, reflecting strong performance in environmental, social, and ethical practices.

As we work to create a sustainable food system network, our suppliers are a critical part of our strategy. To understand each supplier's progress and gaps across environmental, labor and human rights, ethics, and procurement topics, we use the EcoVadis assessment, which is a globally recognized platform that provides analyst-verified sustainability ratings for companies across 180 countries and 205 industries. In 2020, we set a goal to reach 80% of our spend with direct suppliers scoring 50 points (passing) or higher in the EcoVadis assessment by 2025 and are proud to have achieved our target.

Building a Resilient, Responsible Supply Chain

Assessing our suppliers helps us identify where we can support them to drive climate action, manage human rights, and improve governance. Our supplier program integrates EcoVadis assessments throughout the procurement lifecycle:

Assessment : New and existing suppliers are required to complete an EcoVadis assessment as part of our sustainability commitment. Suppliers undergo reassessment semi-annually.

Monitoring : We use the EcoVadis dashboards to inform our tracking of supplier progress and identify opportunities for improvement.

Collaboration: Suppliers receive tailored scorecards and guidance tools to help them continuously improve their sustainability practices. Griffith Foods works with suppliers to address areas of concern and to drive continuous improvement with the suppliers' EcoVadis score.

We're driving the industry standard

Our impact on our suppliers is quantifiable - Griffith Foods suppliers score over 6 points higher than the average Food & Beverage company supplier and nearly 10 points higher than all rated companies in the EcoVadis network. Our purchasing team members work directly and advise suppliers to help improve their management practices and set targets.

What's Next?

This milestone-80% of direct spend with suppliers scoring 50 points or higher-demonstrates the power of collaboration and shared responsibility. It also reflects our suppliers' dedication to helping us create a sustainable food system and achieving our 2030 Aspirations.

We're not stopping here. We're continuing to deepen engagement with suppliers who are still progressing toward the 50-point threshold and to support them with resources from the EcoVadis Academy and corrective action plans. Building on our progress, we have launched a Net Zero Supplier Engagement Program that focuses on emissions reduction activities in partnership with our suppliers.

We believe that sustainability is a journey, and every step forward strengthens our collective impact towards our creating a sustainable food system.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

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SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/driving-sustainability-in-our-supply-chain-1211756