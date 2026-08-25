Lenovo Reaches New High in Workplace Pride Benchmark With First 'Advocate' Status

Lenovo scores 93.7% in 2026 benchmark, marking a step-change in its global inclusion journey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Lenovo has achieved its highest-ever score in the Workplace Pride Global Benchmark, reaching 93.7% in 2026 and earning 'Advocate' status for the first time, the highest level awarded to organisations scoring above 90%.

The result signals how far the company has progressed in embedding LGBTIQ+ inclusion across its global business.

The score reflects steady progress in recent years, with Lenovo now ranking in the top tier across every area measured, from policy and communications to employee networks, benefits, and societal impact. A key milestone was the implementation of LGBTIQ+ Self ID in selected European countries, designed to help Lenovo better understand its workforce and strengthen future inclusion initiatives.

"This one really matters," said Christoph Blankenhagen, Global Technology Partners and Europe Pride Chair, Lenovo. "We've worked hard for many years working with our leader to build an LGBTIQ+ inclusive workplace, and to reach Advocate status with a score of 93.7% shows what consistent effort from teams around the world can achieve. That makes this result even more meaningful for us, and for the colleagues driving it every day."

Behind the score is a broad mix of progress, stronger policies, active employee communities, and deeper engagement from leaders and allies. These tangible actions and initiatives led to Lenovo scoring at the top tier across all categories evaluated, including perfect scores in support, benefits and community impact.

David Pollard, Executive Director of Workplace Pride, said, "The 2026 Global Benchmark results are a reminder that leading with inclusion isn't about the size of the budget or the ease of the moment; it's about the choices organisations make when it matters most."

The Workplace Pride Global Benchmark assesses how organisations support LGBTIQ+ inclusion across policies, culture, and operations worldwide, particularly in markets where progress is uneven.

For Lenovo, the 2026 result marks another step forward in a longer journey, one focused not just on policies, but on creating an environment where people can do their best work and feel they belong.

In addition, Christoph Blankenhagen was named Lenovo's Europe and META Diversity Champion of the Year, while Lenovo's Europe Pride ERG was recognised as Lenovo's ERG of the Year. Together, these awards highlight both Christoph's leadership and the Europe Pride ERG's collective impact in advancing LGBTIQ+ inclusion across Lenovo.

To learn more about Lenovo's commitment to inclusion, visit Lenovo StoryHub or explore the full FY 2025/26 ESG Report.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of "Smarter Technology for All", Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI - one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI - helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 10 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at www.lenovo.com and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-reaches-new-high-in-workplace-pride-benchmark-with-first-advoca-1211751