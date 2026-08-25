Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B) ("CDN Maverick" or the "Company") announces that it will commence a nine-day backpack drilling program on high-priority lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite targets across its Chabinoche and Nottaway claim groups in the James Bay region of Québec. The program is designed to place physical bedrock samples beneath glacial cover on targets that, to date, have only been defined by interpretation of regional geology, geophysics and geochemistry.

"Q2 Metals' Cisco discovery provides a compelling example of the discovery potential that can emerge from systematic exploration of the James Bay region. Cisco's evolution from encouraging surface geological indications to a significant lithium discovery demonstrates the importance of following up on geological signals with modern exploration and drilling. Our Chabinoche claims are strategically positioned immediately adjacent to Cisco within the same Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt, providing an exceptional geological context for our exploration strategy. While we recognize that each discovery must stand on its own geological merits, the proximity to Cisco and the similarities in regional geology reinforce our view that Chabinoche warrants a thorough and systematic evaluation. Our objective is to identify and prioritize the highest-quality targets and determine whether the geological characteristics observed across this emerging district extend onto our claims," stated Sandy MacDougall, Founder and Executive Chairman.

Program Highlights

Sample sites are laid out on a 900-metre reconnaissance grid, with 68 planned sample sites across the two claim groups.

The field crew is set to mobilize to the project area on August 28, 2026.

Targets were selected along the interpreted southern extensions of the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt, based on the Company's compilation of a 2014 Effigis reinterpretation of geological and geophysical datasets prepared for SOQUEM Inc.

Backpack drilling recovers two sample types from each hole: fresh bedrock and the basal glacial till ("bottom-of-till") sitting directly on that bedrock, giving the Company both a direct rock test and a dispersal-based vector toward pegmatite bodies the hole itself may miss.

Historic SOQUEM diamond drilling at Nottaway intersected pegmatite intervals. No LCT indicator minerals were observed in that historic core; however, whole-rock geochemical ratios from a small number of the pegmatite samples fall within ranges typically associated with the LCT pegmatite family, which the Company is using only as an exploration vector.

The program is separate from, and additional to, the Company's planned winter diamond drilling at the drill-permitted Nottaway polymetallic project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Clyde McMillan, M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ #2193), a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), who is a consultant to the Company.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on creating value through the acquisition, advancement and strategic monetization of highly prospective mineral assets. The Company employs a disciplined, data-driven approach to identifying opportunities, deploying capital and advancing projects through targeted technical work and modern exploration techniques. As assets mature and value is created, CDN Maverick enhances shareholder value through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, transactions or dispositions, while retaining ongoing exposure where appropriate through equity interests, warrants, carried interests or other economic participation. Through this asset-generation model, the Company aims to continuously identify, develop and monetize opportunities while building long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the backpack drilling program and its scope, duration and completion; the number of sample sites to be completed; the submission of samples and the timing and reporting of analytical results; the potential for an expanded or subsequent-phase program; the expectation of commencing diamond drilling at Nottaway in the coming winter; and the potential of the Chabinoche and Nottaway claim groups to host LCT pegmatite mineralization. Such statements are based on assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of personnel, equipment, contractors and laboratory capacity; continued site and seasonal access; the accuracy of the Company's compilation of historic and third-party geological, geophysical and geochemical information; the maintenance of permits and claims in good standing; and the availability of sufficient capital. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including exploration risk and the risk that exploration programs do not identify mineralization of any significance; weather, access and logistical delays; assay and laboratory turnaround delays; the risk that historic and third-party data prove inaccurate or incomplete; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the uncertainty of future profitability; and the risk that additional capital is not available on acceptable terms. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. All forward-looking information is based on management's estimates and opinions as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311373

Source: CDN Maverick Capital Corp.