Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - VyStar Credit Union, one of Florida's largest member-owned financial institutions, announced a $5 million gift over five years to support the University of Florida's (UF) new graduate campus and the continued growth and revitalization of downtown Jacksonville. The announcement builds on VyStar's long-standing investment in downtown development. VyStar was one of the earliest private institutions to back the project with a multimillion-dollar commitment, demonstrating private funding could match public investment. That early leadership helped unlock more than $300 million in state, city, and private funding now directed toward the UF Jacksonville campus, reflecting VyStar's confidence in the city's future as a hub for innovation and economic growth.

"As one of the fastest-growing credit unions in the Southeast, we believe our future is tied to the talent we attract and develop," said VyStar President/CEO Brian Wolfburg. "Our partnership with the University of Florida is an investment in Jacksonville's long-term success, expanding innovation and fueling economic growth that benefits our members and our communities."

The University of Florida, under the leadership of the UF Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini, and local city leaders announced they were exploring the development of a campus in Jacksonville in February 2023. The downtown campus is poised to revitalize the LaVilla neighborhood, creating an innovation district anchored by education, research, and industry collaboration. The new campus will welcome its first students this fall, launching founding programs from the College of Design, Construction and Planning and the Warrington College of Business in downtown's LaVilla neighborhood, with additional programs and new construction to follow in the years ahead.

"We're grateful for VyStar's generous support and partnership, and I'm thrilled as we prepare to welcome our first students to UFs Jacksonville campus," UF President Stuart R. Bell said. "The momentum for this important project is building, as is the excitement in the Jacksonville and UF communities."

Since moving its headquarters to the heart of downtown Jacksonville in 2019, VyStar has invested heavily in the community through job creation, small business partnerships, support for local arts and culture, and participation in major public-private partnerships such as the Emerald Trail and MOSH Genesis. The University of Florida Jacksonville commitment extends that track record, providing dedicated funding for initiatives that enhance infrastructure, attract new businesses, and support Jacksonville's emergence as a hub for fintech, healthcare innovation, and education.

VyStar continues to build momentum in downtown Jacksonville through initiatives that spark revitalization, attract new talent, and promote economic opportunity, delivering its purpose to Do Good and Bank Better.

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About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 78 full-service branches across Florida and Georgia, more than 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is a major employer in the region with over 2,300 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, as well as past and present military members and their families all over the world. Members benefit from convenient access to over 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide. VyStar has earned national recognition from Time Magazine, Fortune, USA Today and Forbes for excellence in financial services, innovation and customer service, reflecting its commitment to delivering value and exceptional experiences to members. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

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Source: VyStar Credit Union