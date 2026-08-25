RedChip Companies, Inc.: Replays from RedChip's "Beyond the Index: The Next Generation of ETF Investing" Virtual Investor Conference Now Available

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced that on-demand replays from its Beyond the Index: The Next Generation of ETF Investing virtual investor conference, held August 19, 2026, are now available.

The full-day virtual event brought together ETF sponsors, portfolio managers, and investment professionals representing a broad range of differentiated investment strategies. Presentations explored income generation, thematic investing, active management, alternative investments, specialized market opportunities, portfolio construction, and risk management, giving investors direct access to the professionals developing and managing next-generation ETF strategies.

Investors who were unable to attend the live event-or who wish to revisit individual presentations and discussions-can now access the conference presentations on demand.

"ETFs have evolved into increasingly sophisticated investment vehicles that give investors access to strategies and market opportunities well beyond traditional passive index investing," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "The portfolio managers and ETF sponsors featured at our conference provided valuable perspectives on income generation, active management, thematic opportunities, alternative exposures, and portfolio construction. By making these presentations available on demand, we are giving investors continued access to the investment professionals and strategies helping shape the next generation of ETF investing."

Conference Presentation Replays

Investors may view individual presentations and Q&A sessions using the links below:

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)(BATS:WTAI)(NYSEARCA:WTV)(NYSEARCA:USFR)(NYSEARCA:DXJ)(BATS:WDRN)

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (Nasdaq:MUSQ)

Founders ETF (CBOE:FFF)

Procure ETF (Nasdaq:UFO)

Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:SCAP)(NYSE:BNDS)

Additional presentation replays are available on RedChip's YouTube channel.

Each replay provides investors with direct insight from ETF sponsors and portfolio managers into investment philosophies, portfolio construction methodologies, market outlooks, risk management approaches, and the opportunities their strategies are designed to address. The presentations highlight the continued expansion of the ETF marketplace beyond traditional index investing, including actively managed, income-oriented, thematic, alternative, and specialized investment strategies.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

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Disclosure

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or investment strategy. RedChip has not received compensation from the ETFs or ETF sponsors referenced in this release in connection with their inclusion in the conference or this press release. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/replays-from-redchips-%22beyond-the-index-the-next-generation-of-e-1210445