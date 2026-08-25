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ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2026 14:02 Uhr
106 Leser
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Boston Center for Plastic Surgery and Northeast Hair Restoration Welcome Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ashley Lonergan

Dual specialist in facial rejuvenation and hair transplantation brings integrated approach to patients seeking comprehensive results above the shoulders

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Boston Center for Plastic Surgery (BCPS) and Northeast Hair Restoration are pleased to announce that Dr. Ashley Lonergan has joined both practices, effective this month. Dr. Lonergan is a fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon who specializes exclusively in surgery of the face, neck, and scalp, offering patients a rare combination of expertise across both cosmetic facial surgery and hair restoration.

Dr. Lonergan's practice will include facelifts, neck lifts, blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), rhinoplasty, and other facial rejuvenation procedures at Boston Center for Plastic Surgery, as well as hair transplantation and hair restoration surgery at Northeast Hair Restoration.

Because her training is concentrated entirely on the head and neck, Dr. Lonergan brings a level of anatomical precision to both disciplines that is uncommon in the field. Facial plastic surgery and hair restoration both depend on a deep understanding of the same underlying structures, including blood supply, nerve pathways, skin quality, and the natural aesthetics of the face and scalp. Her ability to move fluidly between the two allows her to treat patients holistically, whether they are seeking a more youthful appearance, a refined nose, or a fuller head of hair.

"Joining BCPS and Northeast Hair felt like a natural fit because of our shared approach to patient care and commitment to excellent results," said Dr. Lonergan.

Dr. Lonergan is now accepting new patients at both practices. To schedule a consultation, patients can visit www.bostoncenterforplasticsurgery.com or https://www.meditresse.com/mens-hair-restoration/, or call (617) 735-8735.

About Boston Center for Plastic Surgery Boston Center for Plastic Surgery is a premier plastic surgery practice serving patients throughout New England. The practice offers a full range of cosmetic and reconstructive surgical procedures performed by board-certified surgeons.

About Northeast Hair Restoration
Northeast Hair Restoration specializes in advanced hair transplantation and hair loss treatment for men and women, combining surgical expertise with a personalized approach to help patients achieve natural, lasting results.

Media Contact
Marisa Dimino
mdimino@apderm.com
978-766-9501

SOURCE: Boston Center for Plastic Surgery



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/boston-center-for-plastic-surgery-and-northeast-hair-restoration-welc-1210549

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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