Black Book Research: Black Book Releases 2026 Behavioral Health EHR and Practice Management Platform Rankings for Independent Ambulatory Physician Practices

Black Book study respondents rate NextGen Behavioral Health Suite No. 1 overall across mid- and large-size clinician groups, as integrated clinical, administrative, revenue-cycle and data performance increasingly drives platform selection.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Black Book Research today released its Q3 2026 Behavioral Health EHR and Practice Management Platform Rankings for Independent Ambulatory Practices, based on feedback from 665 verified users representing 101 independent behavioral health organizations.

The study examined physician-led and multidisciplinary practices with six or more clinicians, including psychiatry, psychotherapy, integrated behavioral health, ABA, substance use disorder treatment, child and adolescent care, interventional psychiatry and other specialty models. Psychiatric hospitals, hospital-owned departments and health-system behavioral health settings were excluded.

Black Book compared 18 mental health EHR-practice management products across 18 client-experience key performance indicators covering clinical workflow, documentation, patient access, eligibility and authorization, revenue cycle management, privacy, interoperability, analytics, implementation, support and total value.

NextGen Healthcare Ranks First Across Independent Practice Groups

NextGen Behavioral Health Suite was named the No. 1 overall platform for independent behavioral health practices with six or more clinicians. Netsmart myAvatar ranked second, followed by Valant, Qualifacts CareLogic and Qualifacts Credible.

The result reflected consistent ratings across clinical, administrative, financial, data, implementation and vendor-service functions.

"Independent ambulatory behavioral health practices are no longer selecting an electronic chart alone," said Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research. "They are selecting the operating platform through which referrals become appointments, clinicians document and coordinate care, staff manage authorizations, protected information remains appropriately controlled and completed services become collectible revenue."

"Mid-size and large clinician groups place increasing importance on scalable administration, revenue-cycle controls, interoperability, analytics and accountability across the entire workflow," Brown added. "NextGen Healthcare distinguished itself through consistent performance across those functions and across every practice-size segment evaluated."

Market-Wide Findings

Black Book found that the behavioral health EHR-PM market is increasingly defined by operating performance rather than feature breadth alone.

Key findings include:

Authorization and unit management are now essential practice-management functions. Payer rules, approved dates, visit limits, ABA units and level-of-care requirements directly affect whether delivered services can be billed and collected.

Privacy must function inside daily workflow. Organizations require operational support for 42 CFR Part 2, consent segmentation, guardian and proxy access, sensitive-note controls, disclosure tracking and redisclosure requirements.

Clinical AI is being judged beyond note-generation speed. Behavioral health users are evaluating accuracy, editing burden, consent, clinician approval, recording retention, data use and downstream administrative effects.

Cross-role performance determines overall satisfaction. Strong clinician usability cannot compensate for material failures reported by access, billing, RCM, IT, privacy or administrative users.

Scale changes the technology requirement. Smaller groups emphasize coordinated work queues and role flexibility, while larger practices require centralized intake, multisite controls, analytics, interoperability, security governance and enterprise-level vendor support.

Black Book's integrated ambulatory research treats EHR, practice management, clinical AI, revenue cycle and patient-experience performance as connected components of one operating platform rather than isolated applications. Black Book advises practices to review the overall ranking together with their dominant care model, organization size, payer mix, privacy requirements, active modules, implementation capacity and revenue-cycle structure. Industry stakeholders can request a report via research@blackbookmarketresearch.com or visit https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research conducts independent, vendor-agnostic studies of healthcare technology and outsourced services using verified feedback from clinical, administrative, financial, revenue-cycle, information technology, privacy and executive users.

Its ambulatory and behavioral health research evaluates EHR, practice management, RCM, patient access, telehealth, clinical AI, interoperability, analytics, privacy, implementation, support and total value. Vendors cannot purchase inclusion, determine respondent quotas, influence KPI weighting or negotiate client scores and rankings. Media contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com 1 800 863 7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-releases-2026-behavioral-health-ehr-and-practice-managemen-1210892