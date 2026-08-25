OneMeta AI: OneMeta Launches VerbumSDK for Secure, Real-Time Translation and Transcription On-Prem and at the Edge, Expanding to the $148 Billion Sovereign AI Market

As Enterprise Demand Drives 20.6% Projected Annual Growth Through 2032, OneMeta's Architecture Now Trains and Runs Entirely Inside a Client's Own Infrastructure

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB:ONEI) ("OneMeta" or the "Company"), the real-time understanding company, today announced The Launch of VerbumSDK On-Prem / Edge, extending its real-time translation and transcription architecture fully inside a client's own infrastructure - trained on the client's own data, and run on client owned servers the program is fully isolated from public internet, including desktop and edge devices.

What VerbumSDK On-Prem / Edge Enables

Custom-trained models, built on the client's own data. Rather than relying on a generic model, OneMeta can train translation and transcription models using a client's own terminology, records, and language patterns - improving accuracy for the client's specific industry and vocabulary.

Data that never leaves the client's environment. Conversations, models, and datasets stay on infrastructure the client owns. Nothing is transmitted to a public cloud provider.

Fully air-gapped operation. The architecture can run on servers with no connection to the public internet at all, for defense, government, and other high-security environments.

Accurate, audit-ready transcription of sensitive information. The same approach OneMeta uses to capture names, account numbers, and medical details accurately - without guesswork - now runs entirely inside the client's own systems.

No trade-off on integration speed. OneMeta's SDK architecture, already used to embed translation into enterprise systems, applies the same way on-premises as it does in the cloud.

Key Facts

What's new: VerbumSDK On-Prem / Edge - OneMeta's translation and transcription architecture can now be trained on a client's own data and run entirely within a client's own infrastructure: private servers, air-gapped environments, or edge and desktop devices

Market size: The global sovereign AI market is projected to grow from $40.0 billion in 2025 to $148.0 billion by 2032, a 20.6% compound annual growth rate, according to MarketsandMarkets (August 2026)

Fastest-growing segment: MarketsandMarkets identifies on-premises AI infrastructure as the fastest-growing deployment mode within that market

Enterprises are already moving: According to Broadcom's Private Cloud Outlook 2026, a global survey of 1,800 senior IT leaders, the share of enterprises using public cloud as their primary environment for production AI fell from 56% to 41% in a single year, while 56% now run or plan to run production AI on private infrastructure

Primary buyers: Healthcare, finance, government, and other organizations with strict data-security or compliance requirements

Why This Matters

Enterprises have reached a turning point in how they deploy AI. According to Broadcom's 2026 survey of senior IT leaders, more than half of enterprises now run or plan to run production AI inference on private infrastructure rather than the public cloud - a reversal from near-parity just a year earlier. Independent analysts at MarketsandMarkets project the sovereign AI market will more than triple by 2032, and identify on-premises infrastructure as growing faster than any other deployment model within it.

The reasons are consistent across industries: enterprises want the benefits of real-time AI without giving up control of their data, their models, or their compliance posture. For OneMeta's own client base - regulated organizations in healthcare, finance, and government - this has meant asking a direct question: can real-time translation run without any conversation ever leaving the building.

OneMeta's answer is architectural, not just operational. The same translation and transcription technology the Company runs in the cloud can now be trained on a client's own data and operated entirely within a client's own environment - a private data center, a fully air-gapped server with no internet connection, or a desktop or edge device.

Leadership Commentary

"Our clients and their clients have been asking us to bring our tech stack and CX inside their own walls," said Saul Leal, Founder and CEO of OneMeta. "That's a substantially different problem. Nevertheless, we now deploy in the cloud or on-premises. Allowing the model itself to be trained on a client's own data and operated entirely within an environment they control, from end to end. The market data backs up what we're already hearing directly from clients: enterprises are prioritizing to have full control over their own data, as they move towards real time AI deployments. And, we built OneMeta to carry those objectives as a turn key vertical solution."

"Clients are increasingly asking: do we have the option to run the Verbum platform entirely inside our own walls," said Tim Fisher, Senior Vice President of Sales at OneMeta." Doing so it's becoming a strategic differentiator. Now our clients don't have to sacrifice accuracy and speed for control - and that shift, with a promising ROI trajectory, is opening doors for OneMeta that simply didn't exist a year ago."

Availability

VerbumSDK On-Prem / Edge is available now to enterprise and government clients.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta is the real-time understanding company. Its Verbum technologies deliver secure, real-time translation, transcription, and interpretation across 140+ languages. OneMeta's mission is to create a more understanding world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product availability, client demand, third-party market projections, and anticipated business impact. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, including third-party research the Company believes to be reliable but has not independently verified, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to market adoption, competitive developments, the Company's ability to execute its product roadmap, and general economic and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements and should review the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Media Contact: PR@onemeta.ai

Investor Contact: investors@onemeta.ai

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OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

OneMeta, Verbum, VerbumSuite, VerbumSDK, and "We create a more understanding world" are each trademarks of OneMeta Inc. All other trademarks, if any, are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: OneMeta AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/onemeta-launches-verbumsdk-for-secure-real-time-translation-and-t-1211628