Rimouski, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) ("Puma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of six (6) high-resolution drone magnetic survey grids totalling 2,799.9 line-kilometres across its McKenzie Gold, Jacquet River and Caribou East projects in Northern New Brunswick.

The six datasets provide consistent, high-resolution data for Puma's regional geological compilation. Combined with mapping, geochemistry, historical work and known mineralized trends, the surveys will help the Company identify potential continuities and extensions of its priority gold corridors and refine targets for upcoming exploration programs.

Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Pioneer") completed the fieldwork from June 23 to July 15, 2026. Consistent survey parameters were used across all six grids, allowing Puma's exploration team to compare and integrate the results on a regional scale.

Survey Highlights

Project Survey grids Line-kilometres McKenzie Gold Project 3 1,228.190 Jacquet River Project 1 986.460 Caribou East Project 2 585.238 TOTAL 6 2,799.888

Approximately 2,800 line-kilometres of new high-resolution magnetic coverage across three projects.





Figure 1. General Location of the surveys completed on Puma's projects in New Brunswick.

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Figure 2. High-Resolution drone magnetic surveys completed at McKenzie Gold Project.

Three (3) survey grids | 1,228.190 line-kilometres.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3398/311194_figure2.jpg





Figure 3. High-Resolution drone magnetic survey completed at Jacquet River Project. One (1) survey grid | 986.460 line-kilometres.

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Figure 4. High-Resolution drone magnetic surveys completed at Caribou East Project. Two (2) survey grids | 585.238 line-kilometres.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3398/311194_figure4.jpg

EXPLORATION TARGET GENERATION

Drone magnetic survey data is an important exploration tool for Puma, offering a high-resolution view of geological patterns and structures, even in regions where bedrock is concealed beneath overburden or glacial deposits. By analyzing these patterns alongside known gold occurrences and mineralized trends, the Company can pinpoint potential extensions of its gold corridors and focus follow-up efforts on the most promising sites, such as the Rim Gold Zone.

The new magnetic data provides an additional resource for Puma's extensive regional interpretation. When integrated with geological mapping, prospection, geochemistry, trenching, and drilling data, it helps the exploration team prioritize specific targets.

''The strength of drone magnetic surveys lies not only in their sensitivity but also in the speed and efficiency with which data can be collected across vast areas. With the advancement of drone technology, high-resolution magnetic surveys provide valuable insights into subsurface geology, allowing exploration teams to make more informed decisions before investing in costly drilling programs, making magnetic surveys indispensable from early-stage reconnaissance to eventually trenching and drilling operations,' notes Marcel Robillard, CEO of Puma Exploration.

Pioneer reported that the final error and noise levels were below its acceptance threshold, established using Geological Survey of Canada guidelines. The survey therefore provides a high-quality, high-resolution magnetic dataset suitable for detailed geological interpretation.

NEXT STEPS

Puma is integrating the magnetic results with its geological and geochemical database to prioritize follow-up mapping and sampling. The Company will also assess prospective structural intersections, intrusive contacts and magnetic anomaly margins as potential targets for further geophysical work and future drilling.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dominique Gagné, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing a pipeline of precious metals projects in New Brunswick, near Canada's renowned Bathurst Mining Camp. Puma has a long history in northern New Brunswick and has developed a strong understanding of the region's geology and mineralized systems through a combination of traditional prospecting, trenching, geophysics, geochemistry and advanced exploration techniques.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Puma to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quarterly and annual reports, as well as the documents submitted to the securities administration, describe these risks and uncertainties.

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Source: Puma Exploration Inc.