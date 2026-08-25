West Hollywood, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - On-demand service partner Influx has launched Talent as a Service (TaaS), a new customer support talent model that gives brands access to individual pre-vetted support agents on flexible month-to-month terms.

The new offering joins the company's established Managed Operations service, giving businesses the option to hire individual agents or outsource their entire customer support operation through the same provider.

Influx has launched Talent as a Service (TaaS), a new customer support hiring model.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/310748_71cfeb4dc4e25819_001full.jpg

Talent as a Service is designed for companies that want to extend their in-house customer support teams without taking on the administrative work of recruiting, onboarding, scheduling, and managing international support teams.

Brands manage the day-to-day work of their assigned agents, while Influx handles talent sourcing and operational support.

Managed Operations remains available for organizations that want Influx to oversee customer support delivery, including training, quality assurance, reporting, and performance management.

The two-service model allows businesses to choose an operating structure that matches their stage of growth. A startup can add a single support agent in as little as one week, while larger organizations can hand over end-to-end customer support operations under the Managed Operations model.

Both services are offered on month-to-month terms.

Both offerings are supported by Influx's global network of customer support professionals, with agents working regular business hours across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The follow-the-sun operating model provides continuous customer support coverage by distributing teams across time zones rather than relying on overnight shifts from a single location.

"Our customers don't all need the same operating model. Some want experienced agents who become part of their internal team, while others prefer that we manage customer support from end-to-end. Talent as a Service gives businesses another way to scale customer support without long-term commitments," said Alex Holmes, Head of Growth at Influx.

The launch builds on Influx's existing customer support operation, which has served more than 750 brands since 2013, achieved customer satisfaction scores above 95%, resolved more than 50 million support tickets, and is supported by a global team of more than 1,000 customer experience experts and managers.

Information about the new Talent as a Service offering, along with Influx's Managed Operations model, is available on the company's website.

About Influx:

Since 2013, Influx has been the leading on-demand service partner for growing brands, delivering fully managed customer support. As the pioneers of 24/7 follow-the-sun support and powering over 750+ businesses, from startup to scale, Influx is the trusted CX partner for improving customer value.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310748

Source: DesignRush