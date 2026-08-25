Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Slotozilla has continued to build momentum throughout Quarter 2 of 2026, strengthening its position as an international iGaming affiliate platform. During the quarter, the company expanded its partner network, introduced a wide selection of new casino bonuses, and increased its presence across key global markets.

Expanding Bonus Selection for Players

A major focus during Q2 2026 was the continued development and expansion of Slotozilla's bonus catalog. The platform added 158 new bonuses during the quarter, with 138 of these offers now live and available to players.

Most partners contributed comparable numbers of welcome bonuses and no deposit bonuses, providing players with a balance of appealing new customer offers and low-risk options. This approach enables Slotozilla's partners to expand their customer base while rewarding those who already have accounts.

Partner Welcome Bonuses No Deposit Bonuses Total Aura Partners 7 7 14 Ice Aff 3 5 8 Wildwin Affiliates 4 4 8 BetFury Affiliates 3 3 7* Gemified Partners 4 3 7 79affiliates 6 0 6 Tssspartners 2 4 6 Revenue Players 5 0 5

*Includes 1 seasonal holiday bonus

Beyond the leading contributors mentioned above, Slotozilla also received support from a broad range of partners, including Affiliate Drinks, Coin Partners, Gamespot Partners, Lussurio, Totem Partners, Moneycow, Qzino, Arcane Affiliates and many other industry collaborators.

International Partnerships Continue to Grow

In a global market where many affiliate networks are struggling with ever-tightening regulations and decreasing levels of disposable income, Slotozilla bucks the trend. Whereas many organizations are contracting, with some even folding, Slotozilla continues to expand overseas.

Tim Cline, a representative from Slotozilla, commented, "We're really excited to have continued forming partnerships across both established and emerging markets. This emphasis on expansion has served to strengthen Slotozilla's position within the iGaming sector."

Canada remained the strongest-performing market during the quarter, with 28 new bonuses made available to players. Meanwhile, Australia (17 bonuses), the United Kingdom (17 bonuses) and the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland; 11 bonuses) also performed well. Spain (10 bonuses), Poland (10 bonuses), France (9 bonuses), Portugal (9 bonuses), Mexico (6 bonuses) and the United States (6 bonuses) all contributed significantly to Slotozilla's wider international growth.

About Slotozilla

Slotozilla is an independent iGaming affiliate platform. It has been providing players with trusted casino reviews, bonus comparisons, slot information and more since 2013, steadily expanding into its current global position. Readers can learn more at Slotozilla.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310757

Source: ZEX PR WIRE