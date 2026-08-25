South Korea's tiered electricity pricing system can lead to a rebound effect following residential solar adoption, according to new research. Researchers Jiyoung Eum and Gyeong-Seok Choi, from the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology in Goyang, explored whether installing residential solar systems can lead to households in South Korea using more electricity after adopting solar, a phenomenon known as the rebound effect, which occurs when the expected benefits of a more resource-efficient technology are partly offset by changes in consumer behavior or energy use. In residential ...

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