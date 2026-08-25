Sweden's annual volume of decommissioned solar panels could grow from 17 MT in 2021 to as much as 150,000 MT by around 2060, according to a new circular-economy roadmap published by Axfoundation, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, and industry partners including Svea Solar, El-Kretsen, Stena Recycling, and REMONDIS. The roadmap, developed through the CircSolar project and financed in part by Vinnova, Sweden's innovation agency, draws on scenario modeling by RISE Research Institutes of Sweden. Depending on the pace of solar deployment and how much of the fleet is repowered - replaced with newer ...

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