Fanplayr, a global leader in AI-powered conversion optimization, personalization, and behavioral data intelligence, today announced Catalog Intelligence, a new solution that transforms traditional product catalogs into AI-ready product intelligence.

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As AI reshapes online shopping, richer product data can help retailers increase visibility, improve discoverability, deliver more relevant recommendations, create higher-converting experiences, and drive higher online revenue growth.

Powered by Verada AI, Catalog Intelligence helps retailers improve product visibility across AI search, recommendation engines, marketplaces, and emerging AI-powered shopping experiences.

As consumers increasingly use AI to discover, compare, and purchase products, data quality has become a critical competitive advantage. Yet most catalogs were designed for traditional e-commerce, not AI. Incomplete, inconsistent, and unstructured data can limit AI's ability to understand products, reducing discoverability, recommendations, conversions, and revenue.

Catalog Intelligence analyzes, enriches, and organizes product data into a structured layer of product intelligence. Rather than simply filling missing fields, it provides AI with the context needed to understand what products are, who they are for, how they should be classified, and when they should be recommended.

Preparing Product Catalogs for AI

Catalog Intelligence applies advanced AI to generate category-specific intelligence for every product, including:

Category-specific attributes and classifications

Product facts, specifications, and identifiers

Audience and use-case signals

Semantic search language

Variant relationships

Structured, export-ready product data

This intelligent product layer enables AI search engines, shopping assistants, recommendation platforms, marketplaces, and merchandising systems to better understand and recommend products.

As AI reshapes online shopping, richer product data can help retailers increase visibility, improve discoverability, deliver more relevant recommendations, create higher-converting experiences, and drive higher online revenue growth.

Measuring AI Readiness

Every Catalog Intelligence engagement begins with an AI Visibility Assessment. Using Verada AI, products are evaluated against the information AI expects for their category, generating an AI Visibility Score that measures readiness for AI-powered product discovery.

The assessment identifies opportunities across product completeness, category attributes, classification, identifiers, images and media, audience and search signals, variant structure, and overall AI readiness.

"We're entering a new era of online shopping where AI is becoming a primary way consumers discover, evaluate, and purchase products," said Simon Yencken, CEO of Fanplayr. "Most product catalogs were never designed for that world. Catalog Intelligence bridges that gap by transforming traditional product data into AI-ready product intelligence, giving AI the structure, context, and depth it needs to understand and recommend products more effectively, thus driving higher revenues."

Availability

Catalog Intelligence is available globally. Retailers can receive a complimentary AI Visibility Snapshot at cia.fanplayr.com. Within minutes, Verada AI analyzes a representative sample of products, highlighting strengths and opportunities to improve AI-powered discovery.

About Fanplayr

Fanplayr is a global leader in AI-powered conversion optimization, helping retailers and brands transform customer and product data into measurable business growth. Powered by Verada AI, Fanplayr combines personalization, behavioral data intelligence, and AI-powered product intelligence to improve discovery, engagement, conversions, and revenue across digital channels. Fanplayr operates across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Learn more at fanplayr.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Emma Tonge

Phone: (+44) 7849 127037