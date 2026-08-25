Mining Tires Market to Reach USD 7.397 Billion by 2035, Reports Radial Insights

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mining Tires Market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 4.461 billion in 2026 to USD 7.397 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.78% during the forecast period, according to the latest market intelligence study published by Radial Insights.

The new study, titled "Mining Tires Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025-2035," examines how critical-mineral extraction, rising mining capital expenditure, ultra-class haul truck deployment, radial OTR technology and increasingly sophisticated mine-site tire management are reshaping demand. The report analyzes the market by equipment type, rim size, mine type, construction, commodity, end user and region while assessing replacement cycles, mine-site contracts, pricing dynamics and competitive positioning.

Critical-Minerals Extraction Drives Ultra-Class Tire Demand

The expansion of copper, lithium and cobalt mining is becoming the most important structural growth driver for the Mining Tires Market because new mines and capacity expansions require substantial material movement. The International Energy Agency reported that lithium demand increased nearly 30% in 2024, while lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite accounted for 85% of total demand growth across major battery minerals. USGS also estimated that global lithium production increased 18% in 2024 to approximately 240,000 tonnes, reinforcing the scale of supply expansion despite commodity price volatility.

Latin America is becoming particularly important as major copper and lithium projects advance. Teck's Quebrada Blanca operations and Rio Tinto's USD 2.5 billion Rincon investment in Argentina create demand not only for initial tire fitment but also for recurring replacement once fleets reach full operating intensity. Radial Insights estimates that the critical-minerals extraction boom contributes approximately 1.1 percentage points to overall market CAGR through 2035.

Mining Capex Supports New Fleet Deployment and Replacement Cycles

Mining capital expenditure is creating another layer of demand as major operators approve new pits, stripping programs, underground expansions and mine-life extensions. Rio Tinto increased purchases of property, plant and equipment to USD 9.6 billion in 2024 from USD 7.1 billion in 2023 and guided approximately USD 11 billion of capital investment for 2025. BHP also indicated that annual capital and exploration spending would remain near USD 11 billion over the following two years.

This spending ultimately increases equipment utilization. Rio Tinto's Simandou development in Guinea includes a 60 million metric ton per year mine within a broader system designed to export up to 120 million metric tons annually. Oyu Tolgoi's underground development also supports a production ramp toward approximately 500,000 tonnes of copper annually from 2028 through 2036.

The tire opportunity extends well beyond new equipment. Once haul trucks, loaders and underground machines enter service, tire wear becomes a recurring operating expense influenced by haul-road conditions, payload, temperature, speed and maintenance practices. Long-term supply contracts, on-site tire management and replacement planning are therefore becoming increasingly important revenue streams for tire suppliers.

Radial Insights estimates that mining capex acceleration contributes approximately 0.8 percentage points to market CAGR during the forecast period.

https://www.radialinsights.com/report/mining-tires-market

Key Insights From Radial Insights' Market Study

Ultra-class haul trucks represent the most valuable equipment category because each vehicle requires multiple large-diameter tires capable of handling extreme payloads and continuous-duty operation.

The 51-57 inch and 57-63 inch segments are growing faster as mines deploy higher-capacity haul trucks to move more material per operating cycle.

Open-pit operations account for the majority of demand because of large fleets, long haul distances and intensive tire wear.

Frequent replacement under abrasive and high-temperature operating conditions makes aftermarket contracts a larger revenue opportunity than initial OEM fitment.

Coal and iron ore remain important, but copper, lithium and cobalt increasingly account for incremental fleet additions and new tire consumption.

"Mining tires are no longer evaluated only as replacement components. They are increasingly treated as productivity assets because a single tire failure can affect truck availability, material movement and mine economics. Suppliers that combine ultra-class product availability with digital monitoring, mine-site service and measurable cost-per-tonne improvements will be best positioned through 2035," said Lucas Harrison, lead mining and off-highway tire analyst at Radial Insights.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the global Mining Tires Market with a 34.00% share , supported by large mining operations in China, Australia and India. Strong iron ore, coal and critical-mineral activity, combined with extensive equipment fleets, keeps the region at the center of global OTR tire demand.

, supported by large mining operations in China, Australia and India. Strong iron ore, coal and critical-mineral activity, combined with extensive equipment fleets, keeps the region at the center of global OTR tire demand. Latin America follows with 21.64%, driven by copper and lithium mining in Chile, Peru, Brazil and Argentina. New project development makes the region one of the most important growth areas for 51-63 inch mining tires.

Mining Tires Market Snapshot, 2025-2035

Market Metric Strategic Data Point Historical Period 2020-2025 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025-2035 2025 Baseline Market Size USD 4.2 Billion 2026 Current Market Size USD 4.461 Billion 2035 Forecast Market Size USD 7.397 Billion Forecast CAGR 5.78 % Leading Region Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Market Share 34.00 % Key Equipment Segment Ultra-Class Haul Trucks High-Growth Rim Size 57-63 Inch Dominant Mine Type Surface / Open-Pit Mining Leading Revenue Channel Replacement / Aftermarket Primary Growth Driver Critical-Minerals Extraction

Market Challenges

High tire acquisition costs remain a major concern, particularly in ultra-class fleets where a single tire represents a significant capital outlay. Raw material volatility, long manufacturing lead times and supply disruptions can further complicate inventory planning and fleet expansion.

Regulatory requirements and slow adoption of digital tire monitoring in some developing mining regions also limit efficiency gains. Suppliers increasingly need to demonstrate lifecycle value through service support, condition monitoring and predictable tire availability rather than relying on product sales alone.

Recent Industry Developments

In February 2025, Goodyear completed the sale of its OTR tire business to Yokohama, transferring a specialized product portfolio, installed customer base and global supply footprint. The transaction strengthens Yokohama's scale in mining and construction tires and increases competitive pressure across premium OTR categories.

Also in February 2025, Bridgestone and Komatsu launched a collaborative initiative combining Komtrax Plus vehicle data with Bridgestone iTrack tire information. The initiative is designed to improve tire life, reduce downtime and strengthen predictive maintenance capabilities.

Executive Q&A Summary

Q: What is the projected size of the Mining Tires Market?

A: The global market is projected to increase from USD 4.461 billion in 2026 to USD 7.397 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.78%.

Q: What is the most important growth driver?

A: Expansion of copper, lithium and cobalt mining is increasing ultra-class haul truck deployment and strengthening both OEM and replacement tire demand.

Q: Which region leads the Mining Tires Market?

A: Asia-Pacific leads with a 34.00% share, supported by extensive mining operations, large equipment fleets and continued investment in critical-mineral extraction.

Competitive Landscape

The Mining Tires Market is led by Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, BKT, Titan International, Yokohama, Continental, Trelleborg, Magna Tyres and Techking. Competition increasingly centers on ultra-class tire availability, radial construction, mine-site technical services, digital monitoring and the ability to support long-term fleet contracts.

Leading suppliers are moving beyond standalone tire sales toward integrated service models that combine product supply with inspection, pressure monitoring, lifecycle management and performance analysis. This shift is particularly important in large surface mines, where even small improvements in tire life or truck availability can materially affect operating costs and production performance.

Explore the Full Mining Tires Market Study

Mining companies, tire manufacturers, equipment OEMs, distributors, investors and raw material suppliers can access the complete Radial Insights study for deeper strategic intelligence beyond the headline forecast.

The full report provides:

Global Mining Tires Market sizing and forecasts through 2035

Ultra-class haul truck and equipment-level demand analysis

35-49 inch, 51-57 inch and 57-63 inch tire opportunity assessment

Surface versus underground mining analysis

Radial versus bias construction trends

Copper, lithium, cobalt, iron ore, coal and precious metals demand intelligence

OEM versus replacement market assessment

Regional and country-level growth opportunities

Competitive benchmarking of leading mining tire suppliers

Pricing, replacement-cycle and mine-site service intelligence

Request a Free Sample Report:

Visit ( https://www.radialinsights.com/report/mining-tires-market ) to explore the complete Mining Tires Market study, access sample data tables and charts, review the research methodology and request a free sample report.

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About Us

Radial Insights is North America's leading specialist market research and strategic consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the global tire, rubber, and automotive industries. Headquartered in the United States, the firm delivers proprietary plant-level intelligence, dual-track validated market forecasts, competitive analysis, and custom advisory services spanning 160+ countries.

Its core assets include a continuously updated database tracking 284 tire manufacturing facilities across 38 countries, a rigorous dual-track methodology that reconciles bottom-up and top-down data within strict error tolerances, and 50-80 primary expert interviews per study with OEM purchasing managers, plant directors, and industry executives. Radial Insights supports tire manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and automotive stakeholders with actionable intelligence on market sizing, EV and mobility transitions, supply-chain dynamics, technology roadmaps, regulatory developments, and growth strategy.

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