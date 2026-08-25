JAŸ-Z 30 Comes to Life With Immersive London Pop-Up at UMusic Shop Camden Ahead of Concert Dates Opening 27 August Produced by Roc Nation

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LONDON CALLING. Starting 27 August, an exclusive JAŸ-Z 30 pop-up experience is coming to London at UMusic Shop Camden, celebrating JAŸ-Z's highly anticipated upcoming shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 4 and 5 September.

Open 11:00 - 19:00 everyday, fans will have the opportunity to discover and purchase a curated range of limited-edition merchandise created specifically to mark this milestone moment in London, Armand de Brignac and The Book of HOV: A Tribute to JAY-Z book by Assouline. The pair of shows follow the record-breaking, JAŸ-Z 30 run across three nights at Yankee Stadium in New York City that featured Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Usher, Eminem, Nas, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Slick Rick, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Teyanna Taylor and many more.

An array of London's finest DJs will also take over the decks from 17:00 to 19:00, bringing an energetic soundtrack to the evening with sets from some of the city's most celebrated names, including DJ Target, DJ Manny Norté, DJ Semtex and DJ Esi.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium shows mark JAŸ-Z's lone UK stop and continues the celebration of an unparalleled 30-year career that has shaped music and culture worldwide.

In addition to the London concerts, JAŸ-Z's upcoming performances include a stop in Paris on 10 September as well as shows in Los Angeles on 23 and 24 October. Together, these select shows honor JAŸ-Z's legacy through music from across his iconic catalog that has influenced generations.

To stay up to date on additional details, hours and programming information, please visit JAYZ30.com.

JAY-Z 30 - LONDON CAMDEN POP-UP

WHERE: UMusic Shop Camden, Unit 835, The Stables Market, Chalk Farm Road, London, NW1 8AH

WHEN:WHEN: 27 August - 2 September; 11:00-19:00

MERCHANDISE: Exclusive JAY-Z 30 London merchandise and JAŸ-Z 30th Anniversary Collection

ABOUT UMUSIC SHOP CAMDEN

Born from Camden's musical legacy, UMusic Shop Camden is a unique experience located in the iconic Stables Market, designed to celebrate the past while driving the future forward. Immerse yourself in a series of immersive zones: from a specialized vinyl shop, a listening studio, and a vinyl lounge, to a main performance stage and an exclusive merchandising space. Every corner pays tribute to the artists who shaped Camden and highlights the new generation that will define what's coming next. More than a store, it is a living museum, a stage for discovery, and a home for those who feel music as part of their lives. Find out more HERE.

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