Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Completion of SOFIX's Asset Acquisition from the Yieldstreet Alternative Income Fund

Successful closing of the previously announced acquisition by the Mount Logan-managed Opportunistic Credit Interval Fund (SOFIX) of the approximately $130 million in assets of the Yieldstreet Alternative Income Fund (YS AIF), nearly doubling SOFIX's net assets

Transaction is immediately accretive to Mount Logan's earnings per share; estimated to contribute more than $3 million of incremental annual fee-related earnings (FRE), representing more than 40% of Mount Logan's FRE1 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026

Advances Mount Logan's disciplined inorganic growth strategy and reinforces the Company's ability to acquire complementary AUM at attractive valuations in the current environment

Positions the SOFIX platform to benefit from Mount Logan's retail distribution build-out, including a newly added third-party distribution partner and an expanded internal sales team supported through Mount Logan's staffing and servicing arrangement with BC Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: MLCI) ("Mount Logan" or the "Company") today announced the successful closing of the previously announced acquisition by the Opportunistic Credit Interval Fund ("SOFIX"), a fund managed by Mount Logan's wholly owned registered investment advisor Mount Logan Management, LLC ("MLM"), of substantially all of the assets of Yieldstreet Alternative Income Fund Inc. ("YS AIF") (the "Asset Acquisition"). The Asset Acquisition was approved by holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of YS AIF on July 31, 2026. In connection with the Asset Acquisition, MLM has also entered into a Transition Services Agreement ("TSA") with Willow Asset Management LLC ("Willow Wealth"), the advisor of YS AIF, for access to certain books and records of YS AIF.

The Asset Acquisition increased SOFIX's assets by approximately $130 million, nearly doubling the fund's size. Mount Logan estimates the transaction will contribute more than $3 million of incremental annual fee-related earnings ("FRE")1, representing more than 40% of Mount Logan's FRE for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026. The transaction is immediately accretive to Mount Logan's FRE and earnings per share, with financial benefits to begin accruing at closing and to ramp through 2027.

"The closing of this transaction is a significant milestone for Mount Logan and a clear demonstration of our ability to source, structure and execute strategic acquisitions that scale our asset management platform and expand our base of recurring, fee-based revenue," said Ted Goldthorpe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mount Logan. "SOFIX is now a materially larger and more diversified interval fund, which we believe strengthens its positioning with existing and prospective investors and enhances its economic efficiency. The current environment in private credit is creating a unique set of opportunities for disciplined, well-capitalized platforms to acquire high-quality assets at attractive valuations, and this transaction is one example of what a broader and active M&A pipeline can deliver for our shareholders. Combined with the meaningful investments we have made in SOFIX's retail distribution capabilities, we believe we are well positioned to convert this expanded platform into sustained fundraising, AUM growth and continued expansion of recurring fee-related earnings."

Positioning SOFIX for Continued Retail Distribution Growth

The closing of the Asset Acquisition coincides with continued build-out of Mount Logan's retail distribution capabilities in support of SOFIX. Mount Logan recently added a third-party distribution partner focused on broadening SOFIX's reach across the intermediary channel and, through Mount Logan's staffing and servicing arrangement with BC Partners, has made an internal investment to expand the dedicated sales team supporting the platform. The combination of select third-party relationships and targeted internal sales resources is designed to broaden SOFIX's addressable investor base while maintaining cost discipline. Mount Logan believes these investments in distribution, together with SOFIX's now materially larger asset base and broader appeal, are expected to support additional fundraising, growth in assets under management and continued expansion of recurring fee-related earnings over time.

Details of the Asset Acquisition

Pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization between SOFIX and YS AIF, SOFIX acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed the non-discharged liabilities of YS AIF at the closing net asset value in exchange for newly issued shares of beneficial interest of SOFIX. The Asset Acquisition was intended to be treated as a tax-free reorganization for YS AIF's shareholders.

The Board of Trustees of SOFIX and the Board of Directors of YS AIF each unanimously approved the Asset Acquisition. The Asset Acquisition was approved by the requisite majority of YS AIF shareholders on July 31, 2026. The Asset Acquisition did not require a vote of SOFIX shareholders. All requisite regulatory approvals were obtained and closing conditions satisfied prior to the closing of the Asset Acquisition.

Details of the Transition Services Agreement

MLM and Willow Wealth entered into a two-year TSA whereby MLM receives access to certain books and records of YS AIF following the closing of the Asset Acquisition (the "Closing") in exchange for $2 million in cash and $1 million in newly issued common stock of MLCI paid at Closing, and up to $2 million in aggregate additional cash consideration to be paid ratably and quarterly over two years subject to certain requirements. The $1 million in newly issued common stock is subject to lock-up provisions.

Inducement Awards under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

In connection with the transaction, six employees of Willow Wealth were granted an aggregate of 199,397 restricted stock units that will be settled in shares of common stock of Mount Logan ("RSUs") as inducement grants pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), outside of the Company's existing 2025 Omnibus Incentive Plan. The RSUs are conditioned on these individuals becoming employees of BC Partners in order to provide services to Mount Logan pursuant to the existing staffing and servicing agreements between Mount Logan and BC Partners in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs will vest over three years, with one-third of the RSUs vesting on each anniversary of the applicable grant date, subject to each respective employee's continued service to Mount Logan. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreements pursuant to which they were granted.

Advisors

Dechert LLP served as legal counsel to Mount Logan in the transaction and Thompson Hine LLP served as legal counsel to SOFIX. Mayer Brown LLP advised Mount Logan on registration, reporting and compensation related aspects of the transaction.

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as legal counsel to the special committee of the Board of Directors of YS AIF. Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP served as legal counsel to YS AIF, and Nelson Mullins LLP served as legal counsel to Willow Wealth.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an integrated alternative asset management and insurance solutions firm focused on generating durable, fee-based revenue and long-term value creation. The Company leverages differentiated investment strategies alongside permanent insurance capital to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

Through its subsidiaries, Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company, Mount Logan manages and invests across private and public credit markets in North America and operates an insurance platform that provides long-duration liabilities to support its credit investment strategies. This integrated platform is designed to provide stable earnings, downside protection, and a low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

As of June 30, 2026, Mount Logan Capital had over $2.0 billion in assets under management.

To learn more, visit https://ir.mountlogan.com.

About Willow Wealth

Willow Wealth enables members to build a private markets portfolio across real estate, private credit, private equity, and more. Willow Wealth's platform provides access to differentiated individual investments and diversified funds, as well as an automated investing solution. Willow Wealth's platform is designed to make private markets investing simple and accessible.

Estimates and Assumptions

This press release includes unaudited financial and business projections. These projections, and their underlying assumptions, are inherently unpredictable and undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

These estimates reflect internal financial models that Mount Logan uses in connection with its strategic planning and are based on numerous variables and assumptions made by Mount Logan's management with respect to industry performance, general business, economic, regulatory and financial conditions and other future events, as well as matters specific to Mount Logan's businesses, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Mount Logan's management. As a result, these estimates constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections. Please carefully consider "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" below. There can be no assurance that these estimates will be realized or that actual results will not be significantly different than projected.

The inclusion of these estimates in this press release should not be regarded as an indication that Mount Logan or any of its affiliates, advisors, officers, directors or representatives considered or considers such estimates to be necessarily predictive of actual future events, and these estimates should not be relied upon as such. The inclusion of these estimates herein should not be deemed an admission or representation by Mount Logan that its management views these estimates as material information.

Certain of the estimates and projections set forth herein may be considered non-GAAP financial measures, including FRE. There are limitations inherent in non-GAAP financial measures, because they exclude charges and credits that are required to be included by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-GAAP financial measures used by Mount Logan may not be comparable with similarly titled amounts used by other companies. No reconciliation of these projected non-GAAP measures was created or used in connection with preparing the estimates included herein.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Mount Logan or SOFIX may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "would," "forecasts," "seeks," "future," "proposes," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Mount Logan's or SOFIX's current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the expected benefits of the transaction, the expected increase in FRE and accretive nature of the SOFIX-Yieldstreet Alternative Income Fund transaction, the expected impact of Mount Logan's retail distribution build-out, the pipeline of additional inorganic growth opportunities, future financial and operating results, Mount Logan's or SOFIX's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions regarding our business strategy and plans, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction on the anticipated timeline or at all; unexpected costs related to the transaction; the intensity of competition in asset management and insurance markets and constraints on the ability to execute growth strategies and maintain or increase market share or margins; reliance on technology and information systems, including third party systems and systems provided by BC Partners Advisors L.P. ("BCPA"), and risks related to cybersecurity, data integrity, and operational resilience; dependence on management's assumptions, estimates, models, and judgment, and the risk that actual outcomes diverge materially from those assumptions; illiquidity of certain assets under management and insurance investments, and the impact of limited liquidity on valuation, portfolio management, and capital allocation; dependence on access to financing markets and the availability, cost, and terms of capital and liquidity; risks associated with the use of hedging and other risk management instruments, including costs, basis risk, counterparty exposure, and potential ineffectiveness; adverse political, market, and economic conditions and their effects on investment performance, funding costs, client activity, and policyholder behavior; dependence on BCPA and key BCPA personnel; actual and potential conflicts of interest arising from the relationship with BCPA; concentration risk associated with managing a limited number of funds and investments; complexities and subjectivity in valuing illiquid assets, including model risk and sensitivity to assumptions; the heavily regulated nature of the insurance business; and the increased expenses and compliance requirements associated with being a U.S. public company. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as projected, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which Mount Logan and SOFIX have filed or will file from time to time with the SEC or on SEDAR+ and any risk factors contained in such reports, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in Mount Logan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Each of Mount Logan and SOFIX do not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Any discussion of past performance is not an indication of future results. Investing in financial markets involves a substantial degree of risk. Investors must be able to withstand a total loss of their investment. The information herein is believed to be reliable and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made, expressed or implied, with respect to the fairness, correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information and opinions. The information contained on the website of Mount Logan or SOFIX is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Neither Mount Logan nor SOFIX is responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts :

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

650 Madison Ave, Floor 3

New York, NY 10022

mlc.ir@mountlogan.com

Andrew Berger

SM Berger & Company

andrew@smberger.com

1 Estimated FRE contribution from acquired assets based on current management and incentive fee structure of SOFIX with $130 million in additional assets. Actual contribution of the incentive fee portion of this amount is dependent on performance and actual results may differ materially from these projections. See "Estimates and Assumptions" for additional information.