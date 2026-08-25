Northern Discovery Metals Inc.: Northern Discovery Metals Engages Geomap Exploration to Advance Vent Copper Targets

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Discovery Metals Inc. (CSE: NOR) (FSE: M1V0) ("Northern Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Geomap Exploration Inc. ("Geomap") to plan, coordinate and execute the Stage 1 component of the Company's previously announced (please see news release dated August 17, 2026) targeted follow-up exploration program at the Vent Copper Property (the "Property"), located in the Alberni Mining Division on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, in respect of which the Company has an option to acquire up to a 100% interest pursuant to a property option agreement dated January 13, 2026. The Company notes that Geomap, a Vancouver-based mineral exploration consulting company specializing in critical and precious metals, is the underlying owner of the Property.

Fieldwork is expected to begin in September 2026 and continue for approximately three weeks, subject to weather, access and other suitable field conditions. Work will initially focus on the Vent-Ken and Sentinel Peak areas and will include geological mapping, prospecting and targeted rock and soil sampling. The field team will evaluate the geological setting of the strongest copper and molybdenum responses, check priority magnetic and very-low-frequency electromagnetic ("VLF-EM") responses identified in existing datasets, and follow up on new evidence encountered during the program where warranted.

The Company intends to integrate the results with the Company's existing geological, geochemical and geophysical information to refine its geological concept for the Property and rank priority areas. In the event the work identifies a specific target supported by coherent geological and geochemical evidence, then focused induced-polarization or other ground geophysics may be considered separately to further refine and rank potential drill targets.

"With Geomap engaged, we are ready to begin the next phase of fieldwork at Vent," stated Jared Suchan, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Discovery. "The objective is to determine whether the strongest geochemical responses are associated with coherent geological targets. The results will help us rank the priority areas and determine whether focused ground geophysics is warranted."

Qualified Person Statement

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a further discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the Vent Copper Property, Alberni Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, NTS Map 092F03W," dated July 22, 2026, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.The Property is an exploration-stage mineral property with no current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates.

About Northern Discovery Metals Inc.

Northern Discovery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is exploring for copper at its Vent Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Northern Discovery Metals intends to advance the Project through systematic exploration and evaluation of its mineral potential.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (604) 294-3020

Email: info@northerndiscoverymetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "targeted", "may", "will", "could", "would" and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "will", "may" or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing, duration, scope and focus of the Stage 1 exploration program at the Property; the proposed geological mapping, prospecting and rock and soil sampling; the evaluation and follow-up of copper and molybdenum geochemical responses, magnetic and VLF-EM responses and other evidence encountered during the program; the integration of program results with existing geological, geochemical and geophysical information; the refinement of the Company's geological model and ranking of priority areas; the potential identification of coherent geological and geochemical targets; the possible undertaking of focused induced-polarization or other ground geophysical work; the potential refinement and ranking of drill targets; and the Company's plans to systematically explore, evaluate and advance the Property.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the availability of personnel, contractors, equipment, supplies and financing on acceptable terms; the accuracy, reliability and completeness of historical and existing geological, geochemical and geophysical data; the ability to obtain and maintain all required permits, approvals and access arrangements; suitable weather, access and field conditions; the performance of Geomap and other contractors in accordance with applicable work plans; and the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, commodity prices, market conditions or the Company's business and financial position. Although the Company considers these assumptions reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: delays, interruptions, changes in scope or cost overruns affecting the exploration program; adverse weather, access, terrain, wildfire or other field conditions; the inability to secure or maintain permits, approvals, land access, personnel, contractors, equipment, supplies or sufficient financing; contractor performance and operational risks; accidents, environmental incidents and other hazards inherent in mineral exploration; the possibility that sampling, mapping, prospecting or geophysical work will not verify or explain historical anomalies, identify mineralization or produce coherent targets; the risk that geochemical or geophysical anomalies are not indicative of economic mineralization; uncertainties inherent in geological interpretation, data verification and the estimation of exploration potential; the preliminary nature of exploration results and the possibility that results from one area are not representative of the Property as a whole; title, option agreement and property access risks; fluctuations in commodity prices and market conditions; changes in laws, regulations, permitting requirements or government policies; competition for capital, personnel and equipment; and the additional risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with applicable securities regulatory authorities. There can be no assurance that the exploration program will proceed as currently contemplated, be completed on the expected timeline or at all, or achieve the anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.