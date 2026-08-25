Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
NurExone Biologic: Der CEO legt die Karten auf den Tisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.08.2026 14:12 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sofar Sounds Launches Creative Studio Built Around Its Global Live Music & Experiences Community

The company, known for platforming emerging artists before they become household names, launches a marketing and creative services division; announces Complex veteran Caleb Hannabury leading partnerships

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofar Sounds, the global live music and experiences community, announces the launch of Sofar Studios, a dedicated creative division bringing together the company's brand partnerships, experiential work, and original content. The company has hired former Complex executive director Caleb Hannabury as Head of Brand Partnership Sales. Sofar Studios will be led by longtime Sofar executive Karoline Komolafe who has been promoted to VP and Managing Director of Sofar Studios.

Sofar Studios develops:

  • Custom live event franchises
  • Branded content
  • Cultural programming
  • Multi-city activations

Unlike a traditional creative agency or media company, Sofar Studios sits inside an existing live network spanning more than 300 cities in 64 countries, alongside a digital audience of 1.85 million followers. The division draws on a network that has brought more than 3 million guests together for 55,000+ live experiences and featured over 50,000 independent artists.

Past work includes unique collaborations with acclaimed brands like Visa, Delta, Lexus, HOKA, Arc'teryx, Bumble, Apple, and Google.

For O2, Sofar created Live from the Highlands, taking guests on a secret journey to a remote Scottish mountainside for an intimate concert livestreamed to thousands in central London. The campaign was named a finalist in two categories at the 2026 Digiday Media Awards Europe.

Hannabury will lead the commercial growth of Sofar Studios, building partnerships with brands and agencies across live experiences, content and cultural programming. Hannabury joins Sofar after eight years at Complex, where he developed and led large-scale partnerships spanning live performances, talent-led content, experiential activations, and custom commerce.

"For 17 years, Sofar has been building something that would be almost impossible to recreate today: a trusted, locally rooted music community in hundreds of cities around the world," said Warren Webster, CEO of Sofar Sounds. "Now, Sofar Studios puts that extraordinary network to work in a new way, helping brands create experiences and content that feel authentically part of local culture."

"I've long believed in the power of real-world connection between brands, consumers, and artists," said Hannabury. "Sofar has the community and storytelling instinct to make that connection matter. I'm excited to bring that to life in a meaningful way."

Sofar Studios' original programming extends Sofar's relationship with audiences beyond its live shows. As its first original series, Sofar Studios debuted Have I Made It?, a multi-platform interview show challenging the myth of overnight success. The debut season features Victoria Canal, Ruth B, Flyte, KELS, Laundry Day, and more to come.

Learn more: sofarstudios.com.

Sofar Sounds Media Kit

About Sofar Sounds:
Sofar Sounds is a global community transforming unconventional spaces into intimate stages for the world's best emerging talent across live music, comedy, singles, dance, and more.

Countless mainstage performers like Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Leon Bridges, Olivia Dean, Zara Larsson, YEBBA, Teddy Swims, Remi Wolf, Hozier, and Lola Young have played Sofar shows early in their careers. Sofar alumni have garnered 133 Grammy nominations and 28 wins, as well as 53 BRIT Award nominations and 35 wins.

Learn more: www.sofar.com, @sofarsounds.

CONTACT:

Rebecca Carlisle, VP Communications


rebecca.carlisle@sofarsounds.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sofar-sounds-launches-creative-studio-built-around-its-global-live-music--experiences-community-302856925.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.