Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - VYRE Business News Global (VBNGtv), a wholly owned subsidiary of the VYRE Network (OTC Pink: VYRE), is a capital markets media engine focused on supporting small and micro-cap companies, business leaders, and brand partners through strategic visibility and connections, today announced the greenlight of The Oksana Show, a new evening interview and lifestyle series hosted by internationally acclaimed pianist, composer, educator and entrepreneur Oksana Kolesnikova.

Poster for the oksana show with Oksana

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Kolesnikova brings to the series a career shaped by performance, education, entrepreneurship and community impact, giving her a unique ability to engage guests not simply as a journalist, but as someone who understands firsthand the discipline, risk, reinvention and perseverance required to build a career and a business.

Her journey includes touring internationally to perform for U.S. troops. In 2003, Kolesnikova became the first Russian-American female pianist to travel overseas to entertain American military personnel and later completed tours through the U.S. Navy's Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, performing for service members and their families across Europe and Asia.

That experience gives Kolesnikova a natural point of connection with many of the entrepreneurs, executives and creators who will appear on the program. She understands what it means to transform an idea into an enterprise, build a brand, manage growth, overcome setbacks and continue evolving as both a professional and a person.

Rather than focusing exclusively on résumés, titles or accomplishments, Kolesnikova will explore the decisions and experiences behind them.

What did it take to build the business? What happened when the original plan failed? How did a guest recognize an opportunity others overlooked? What sacrifices came with success? How do leaders maintain creativity while managing the demands of growth? And after reaching a certain level of achievement, what becomes important next?

Those style of questions will allow Kolesnikova to approach entrepreneurship with the perspective of someone who has lived many of the same challenges herself, while maintaining the curiosity and preparation of a seasoned interviewer.

"I've spent my life at the intersection of discipline and creativity, on stage, in the studio, and building businesses. On The Oksana Show, I'm not just asking guests what they've achieved, but how they got there: the risks they took, the moments they doubted, and the choices that defined them. My hope is that every conversation reminds someone watching that reinvention is possible, that setbacks can become stepping stones, and that the most compelling stories are the ones we live." - Oksana Kolesnikova, Host, The Oksana Show

"Oksana brings a unique perspective to VBNGtv, as she understands the entrepreneurial journey firsthand. The Oksana Show allows VBNGtv to go beyond the title or achievement and share the personal stories, creativity and perseverance behind today's leaders." - Curt Huber, Director, VYRE Business News Global (VBNGtv)

Prior to joining VBNGtv, The Oksana Show was hosted on The Buzz SCV TV platform from April through August 2026.

Oksana Management Group, Inc. and The Oksana Show recognize The Buzz SCV TV for providing an important local platform during the program's early development and for supporting its mission of highlighting inspiring guests and creating meaningful conversations.

The transition to VBNGtv represents the next phase in the program's development, expanding The Oksana Show from a regional platform to a global streaming audience while broadening the scope of its conversations.

The format also gives VBNGtv a more personal and human-interest perspective that complements the network's coverage of capital markets, companies, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The Oksana Show programming will premiere mid-September 2026, with new episodes released every Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET on VBNGtv via VYRE Network. The inaugural season will consist of 10 episodes.

Each episode will feature entrepreneurs, artists, entertainers, filmmakers, executives, cultural leaders and community changemakers whose stories provide insight into not only what they have accomplished, but how they built their careers, navigated uncertainty, responded to failure and ultimately defined success for themselves.

The series will also explore the increasing intersection between business and creativity. From artists who have become entrepreneurs to founders building companies around personal passions and executives navigating rapidly changing industries, The Oksana Show will examine how ambition, creativity and life experience increasingly shape modern leadership.

VBNGtv users will be able to stream The Oksana Show free, anytime and anywhere through the VYRE app across Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android devices, Samsung TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Sony and Tizen-enabled devices, as well as online at VBNGtv.com/theoksanashow.

For VBNGtv, the series represents another step in developing an evening programming slate that complements its capital-markets and business coverage with conversations about the human experiences behind achievement.

About The Oksana Show

The Oksana Show is a weekly evening talk series hosted by internationally acclaimed pianist, entrepreneur and educator Oksana Kolesnikova. Featuring entrepreneurs, artists, entertainers, executives and changemakers, the show explores the personal journeys behind success-from the risks and challenges to the creativity, values and defining moments that shaped their lives. At the intersection of business, creativity, culture and life, The Oksana Show delivers inspiring and relatable conversations to a global audience on VYRE Business News Global (VBNGtv).

About VBNGtv

VBNGtv is a Capital Markets Media Engine built to support small & micro-cap companies, business leaders, and brand partners by delivering the solutions, visibility, and connections needed to succeed. With distribution across vbngtv.com and the VYRE app, VBNGtv reaches households and streaming devices worldwide, offering live business coverage, editorial and research content, exclusive one-on-one interviews, video podcasts, documentaries, feature films, and TV programming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

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Source: VYRE Network