Endeavor BioMedicines ("Endeavor"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines with the potential to deliver transformational clinical benefits to patients with life-threatening diseases, announced that results from a High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) post hoc analysis from its Phase 2a trial evaluating taladegib (ENV-101) in individuals with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) have been accepted as a late-breaking abstract for presentation at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2026. The ERS Congress 2026 will take place from September 5 9 in Barcelona, Spain.

Following are details about Endeavor's presentation:

Title: Treatment with taladegib results in increased lung volume and regression of markers of ILD: A Phase 2a post hoc CT analysis using Brainomix e-Lung

Abstract ID: PA804

Session 69: PS-33: Clinical aspects of pulmonary fibrosis: real-world studies

Presenter: Peter George, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Consultant Pulmonologist at the Royal Brompton Hospital, UK, Senior Medical Director at Brainomix and presenting author of the analysis

Date and Time: September 6, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CEST

Location: Fira Gran Via, Hall 1

About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

IPF is a chronic, progressive lung disease that affects more than 150,000 adults in the United States. Although the exact cause of IPF is unknown, various environmental factors can deliver repeated injuries to lung cells that trigger abnormal wound-healing processes and life-threatening lung scarring. IPF is a chronic disease with limited treatment options and a very poor prognosis: the average life expectancy is only three to five years after diagnosis.

About Taladegib

Endeavor BioMedicines' investigational medicine taladegib (ENV-101) is a Hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor. By binding to and inhibiting a key receptor in the Hedgehog pathway, taladegib eliminates the myofibroblasts that cause fibrosis. This may resolve the excessive wound-healing process seen in pulmonary fibrosis, improving lung volume and function.

About Endeavor BioMedicines

Endeavor BioMedicines is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines with the potential to deliver transformational clinical benefits to patients with life-threatening diseases. Endeavor's lead candidate, taladegib (ENV-101), is an inhibitor of the Hedgehog signaling pathway in development for fibrotic lung diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). More information is available at www.endeavorbiomedicines.com and on LinkedIn or X.

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