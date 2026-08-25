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PR Newswire
25.08.2026 14:36 Uhr
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GEEKOM Returns to IFA 2026 with Distributed Local AI and Next-Generation PCs

TAIPEI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM will return to IFA 2026 in Berlin this September, showcasing its latest advances in local AI alongside a new generation of high-performance laptops and Mini PCs.

Leading GEEKOM's IFA lineup is its distributed local AI solution, built around four GEEKOM A9 Mega Mini PCs powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and Radeon 8060S graphics. Connected through USB4 as a distributed platform, the four systems can run DeepSeek V4 Flash locally, taking AI beyond a single Mini PC without requiring a traditional server rack or proprietary high-speed switch.

Designed for businesses and professional users, the solution enables large language models, AI agents, private knowledge assistants, document and code analysis, and other AI workloads to run locally. Sensitive data remains under the user's control, while computing capacity can scale as needs grow, offering a practical, private, and flexible approach to enterprise AI deployment.

Another major highlight is the GeekBook X16 Pro, which pushes the boundaries of what a thin-and-light laptop can deliver. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 with Radeon 890M graphics, it brings powerful CPU, graphics, and AI performance into a slim and lightweight 16-inch magnesium-alloy design. From AI applications and demanding creative workloads to multitasking and gaming, the X16 Pro delivers high-end performance without weighing users down. Its expansive 16-inch display and 77Wh battery further balance immersive viewing, productivity, and mobility.

GEEKOM will also debut the IT13 Mega Mini PC, powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H. Combining 16-core CPU performance, Intel Arc B390 graphics, and dedicated NPU acceleration, it delivers strong computing, graphics, and AI capabilities for local AI, creative workloads, and productivity in a footprint far smaller than a traditional tower desktop. Also joining the Mini PC lineup is the A5 2027 Edition, powered by the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and designed for quiet, reliable all-day productivity.

Rounding out GEEKOM's AI-focused lineup is a new A9 Mega configuration powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 388 and equipped with a Phison AI SSD. On a 64GB unified-memory platform, it can reliably support 70-billion-parameter and even larger AI models, offering a more cost-effective solution for deploying large language models locally.

IFA 2026 runs September 4-8 in Berlin. Visit GEEKOM at Hall 6.2, Stand 119 to experience its latest AI solutions, laptops, and Mini PCs firsthand.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekom-returns-to-ifa-2026-with-distributed-local-ai-and-next-generation-pcs-302859342.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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