Eco Minerals, Inc. Subsidiary Deep Sea Vision Enters into Deep-Sea Environmental Survey Contract with Deep Reach Technology

Deep Sea Vision to provide integrated AUV and offshore survey services supporting an environmental impact assessment in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Eco Minerals, Inc. ("Eco Minerals" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based company developing capabilities to support the potential future exploration and development of subsea mineral resources, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Deep Sea Vision LLC ("Deep Sea Vision"), has entered into a contract with Deep Reach Technology, Inc. ("DRT") to provide offshore survey services in support of a deep-sea environmental impact assessment project within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Under the agreement, Deep Sea Vision will provide an integrated package of survey capabilities, including an offshore support vessel, autonomous underwater vehicle ("AUV") systems, specialized offshore personnel, and associated survey and data services. The contracted scope includes AUV-based geophysical surveying, environmental and geotechnical sampling support, mooring-related operations, and offshore data acquisition and quality control.

The project will utilize Deep Sea Vision's advanced deep-water survey capabilities to acquire high-resolution seafloor data, including bathymetric, synthetic aperture sonar ("SAS"), sub-bottom profiler and imagery datasets. These technologies enable detailed characterization of deep-ocean environments and support the collection of data necessary for environmental assessment and responsible ocean resource development.

"This contract represents another important commercial deployment for Deep Sea Vision and demonstrates the breadth of our offshore capabilities," said Tony Romeo, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Minerals. "We are providing an integrated solution that brings together the vessel, AUV systems, offshore personnel, high-resolution survey work and geotechnical sampling. This is the type of complex deep-ocean program that our platform was built to support."

The agreement further demonstrates the versatility of Eco Minerals' ocean technology platform beyond the Company's own exploration activities. Deep Sea Vision's AUV and marine survey capabilities can be deployed across multiple jurisdictions and applications, including environmental baseline studies, resource characterization, engineering surveys and other deep-ocean programs.

About Eco Minerals, Inc.

Eco Minerals is a U.S.-based company developing the regulatory, technical, and operational capabilities needed for the potential future exploration and development of subsea mineral resources. Eco Minerals has submitted an application to NOAA and has conducted engineering, technical planning, and other preparatory activities related to potential future exploration of polymetallic nodule resources in areas of the Pacific Ocean. For more information, please visit www.ecominerals.com.

About Deep Sea Vision LLC, an Eco Minerals Company

Deep Sea Vision, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eco Minerals, Inc., providing deep-ocean survey capabilities operated from shore or vessel. Deep Sea Vision's experienced operations personnel and integrated systems deliver quality-controlled data tailored to each customer's operational requirements. For more information, please visit www.deepseavision.com.

About Deep Reach Technology, Inc.

Deep Reach Technology, Inc. is a Stafford, Texas-based ocean engineering company specializing in complex offshore and deep-sea projects. The company provides engineering, design, analysis and project support across deep-sea mineral development, offshore energy and marine infrastructure. DRT's capabilities include feasibility and techno-economic studies, subsea systems engineering, mooring and hydrodynamic analysis, offshore survey planning and project execution support.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning Deep Sea Vision's planned expansion of its commercial survey capabilities and offshore operating platform, the deployment and integration of subsea equipment, future customer engagements, and Eco Minerals' broader exploration strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to equipment performance and availability, vessel and personnel availability, customer demand, operational execution, regulatory approvals, financing requirements, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Eco Minerals undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Media Contact:

Eco Minerals, Inc.

Email: PR@ecominerals.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

Direct: 305-341-9451

Email: ECOM@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Eco Minerals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eco-minerals-inc.-subsidiary-deep-sea-vision-enters-into-deep-sea-environmental-s-1210870