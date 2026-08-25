VirExit Technologies Inc.: Lavish Enterprises Introduces FleetPath Ace, an Autonomous Operator Built to Transform How Trucking Companies Operate

Tenth in a twelve-part technology disclosure series issued under Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:VXIT). The Company introduces FleetPath Ace, an autonomous operator designed to work across the daily operation of a trucking company, helping carriers find missed revenue, catch costly problems, reduce repetitive back-office work and perform defined tasks across dispatch, safety, billing, claims, permits, finance, maintenance, driver credentials and other critical functions. Built inside FleetPath's connected operating system, FleetPath Ace is designed not only to handle what is happening now, but to help carriers stay ahead of what needs to happen next, while management remains firmly in control.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") today introduced FleetPath Ace, an autonomous operator designed to perform real work inside a trucking company. FleetPath Ace is being developed with an ambitious goal: to become the best employee a carrier has ever asked for. Ask FleetPath Ace a question or give it something that needs to get done, and FleetPath Ace goes to work within the authority management has given it. From dispatch, safety and billing to claims, permits, maintenance, finance and driver credentials, FleetPath Ace is designed to help perform the daily work required to operate carriers of virtually any size, while management determines where it can work, what it can do and how much authority it receives. FleetPath was built to connect the trucking company. FleetPath Ace is being built to help operate it.

What FleetPath Ace Actually Does

The easiest way to understand FleetPath Ace is through the problems carriers face every day. A carrier asks what has not been invoiced, and FleetPath Ace can identify delivered loads that were never billed. A truck sits past the free time on its rate confirmation, and FleetPath Ace can recognize that detention has become billable while the truck is still at the dock. A dispatcher attempts to assign a driver whose medical card has expired, FleetPath Ace can flag it, and FleetPath will not let the truck move. A driver photographs unreadable paperwork at a dark dock, and FleetPath can request another image while the driver is still standing there.

FleetPath Ace is also designed to stay ahead of the operation rather than wait for someone to ask. It can help track time-sensitive requirements, surface upcoming deadlines and remind the right people about items such as required drug testing, expiring driver credentials, compliance requirements and maintenance needs before they become problems. Its reach can extend into fuel-tax preparation, invoicing, broker verification, duplicate-load detection, document matching, refrigerated-temperature monitoring and routine driver questions. Individually, these may look like small tasks. Across hundreds or thousands of loads, they can become lost revenue, wasted labor, compliance exposure and hours of work. FleetPath Ace is designed to find what needs attention, bring it forward at the right moment and, where authorized, help get it done.

Why FleetPath Ace Is Different

Trucking companies have historically operated across separate systems for dispatch, documents, compliance, accounting, maintenance, tracking and other functions. FleetPath was built differently, bringing the information and workflows required to move freight and run the business into one connected environment. FleetPath Ace operates inside that environment. Instead of becoming another disconnected tool a carrier has to manage, FleetPath Ace is designed to understand its assigned role, access the information required for that role and perform permitted work where the operation is already taking place.

The carrier remains in control. Management determines where FleetPath Ace can work, what it can do, how independently it can operate and how much it is permitted to spend. FleetPath Ace cannot increase its own authority, and management can restrict, pause or disable its role. Its work is recorded separately from work performed by a person so management can see what happened. The objective is not to give technology control of the trucking company. It is to give the trucking company an autonomous operator capable of doing meaningful work while the people running the business remain in control.

What FleetPath Ace Could Mean for Carriers of Any Size

A five-truck carrier and a 5,000-truck fleet operate at very different scales, but both face repetitive work, paperwork, missed opportunities, exceptions and administrative overhead. A smaller carrier may have an owner or dispatcher performing several jobs because another employee is too expensive. A growing carrier may add administrative headcount as trucks are added. A large fleet may have entire departments performing repetitive work across multiple systems. FleetPath Ace is designed to give all of them another option.

For a smaller carrier, that could mean helping one person accomplish more and catching work that might otherwise be missed. For a growing carrier, it could mean absorbing more routine work as the fleet expands. For a large carrier, it could eventually mean operating across multiple functions, departments and fleet groups within boundaries established by management. If carriers can grow the number of trucks they operate without administrative overhead having to grow at the same rate, management believes FleetPath Ace could meaningfully change the economics of running a trucking company.

What FleetPath Ace Could Mean for Lavish Enterprises

For Lavish Enterprises and its shareholders, management believes FleetPath Ace could materially expand the role FleetPath plays inside each customer's business. FleetPath is designed to connect the information and workflows required to run freight. FleetPath Ace adds the ability to perform defined work within that connected environment. That moves the opportunity beyond software a carrier simply uses and toward technology that can participate directly in operating the carrier's business.

A carrier could begin using FleetPath Ace in one area and expand into additional areas as the technology demonstrates value. Management believes that could deepen FleetPath's relationship with each customer, increase the amount of the carrier's operation supported by the platform and create additional avenues for future revenue as adoption develops. The opportunity is not only to bring more carriers onto FleetPath, but over time to increase how much FleetPath can do for every carrier it serves.

Built and Approaching Beta

FleetPath Ace's role-based operating architecture, authority controls, spending controls and recordkeeping are built and under automated testing across multiple areas of the platform, including dispatch, billing, claims, safety, maintenance, fleet management, broker operations and finance. Live autonomous execution is planned for activation as part of FleetPath's beta rollout, while certain functionality, including live dispatch booking in Autopilot, remains disabled as testing continues. The Company intends to introduce these capabilities carefully during beta and expand them based on performance under real operating conditions. For shareholders, the distinction is important: FleetPath Ace is not being introduced as an idea the Company hopes to build someday. The underlying technology described in this release has been built and is approaching the stage where FleetPath intends to begin testing it inside real trucking operations.

From the Founders

"FleetPath Ace becomes real when you look at the things that cost a carrier money every day: the invoice nobody sent, the detention clock nobody was watching, the medical card that expired before someone assigned the driver, the deadline nobody remembered and the paperwork that does not match. One of those things may seem small. Put them together across an entire trucking company every day and the economics can start to change. A five-truck carrier may use FleetPath Ace to help one person do more. A large fleet may eventually put it to work across multiple areas of the operation. We built FleetPath to connect the trucking company. FleetPath Ace is being built to help operate it. That is why I believe this could become one of the most important technologies we have created."

Steffan Dalsgaard, Founder and Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

"Autonomous operations only work if the business remains in control when real money, real freight and real customers are involved. We built that principle into FleetPath Ace. The carrier determines where it works, what it can do and what it can spend. FleetPath Ace operates inside those boundaries, and FleetPath keeps the record."

Kevin Pachacki, Founder and Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

About FleetPath

FleetPath is the operating system layer for the American freight economy. For two decades, trucking has run on a fragmented stack: one system for dispatch, another for documents, another for compliance, another for accounting, another for tracking, none of them speaking to each other, and a person in the middle re-typing the same load into all of them. FleetPath was built to replace that arrangement with a single connected environment, where load acquisition, route computation, dispatch, compliance, document processing, tracking, billing and driver tools all operate against one record of the same load, from the cab to the back office.

The platform is designed for the way trucking actually differs from itself. A car hauler, a reefer carrier, a heavy-haul operation and a tanker fleet do not run the same business, and FleetPath configures itself around the freight a carrier actually moves rather than forcing every operation through one generic workflow. It was built by operators who ran their own multi-truck fleet, which is why it is organized around the load rather than around the software.

FleetPath is engineered, under automated testing and approaching beta deployment. The platform is operated through FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. For a full platform walkthrough, founder background and ongoing development updates, visit fleetpath.co.

About Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTCID:VXIT) is a publicly traded diversified holding company that builds, acquires and scales operating businesses across three verticals: Infrastructure, Entertainment and Technology. The Company's model is to hold durable businesses in sectors with real assets and real customers, maintain centralized oversight of capital allocation and strategic direction, and let each operating business execute within its own market.

The acquisition of FleetPath established the Company's inaugural Technology vertical holding and placed Lavish at the operational layer of the American freight economy, a sector approaching $1 trillion in annual activity and one that remains among the least modernized industries of its size. It is a deliberate position: not a consumer application competing for attention, but the system a trucking company runs its business on.

Lavish documents its progress in public. This release is the tenth installment of a twelve-part technology disclosure series, part of a broader practice of issuing formal communications under OTC:VXIT as milestones are reached, so that shareholders can evaluate the Company on a documented record rather than on announcements alone. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is intended to qualify for the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical fact and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "designed to," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "will," "would," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated capabilities, functionality and performance of FleetPath Ace; the timing, scope and success of FleetPath's planned initial beta; the planned activation of live autonomous execution and the enablement of functionality currently disabled, including live dispatch booking in Autopilot; the potential effects of FleetPath Ace on carrier administrative overhead, operating economics, revenue capture and compliance outcomes; anticipated customer adoption, expansion of platform usage within existing customers, and future revenue opportunities; the Company's competitive position; and the remaining installments of the Company's technology disclosure series.

These statements reflect management's current expectations and beliefs based on information available as of the date of this release, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, without limitation: the pre-revenue and pre-commercial status of the FleetPath platform; the absence of commercial validation of FleetPath Ace; delays or failures in development, testing or deployment; the possibility that beta results do not meet expectations or that planned functionality is delayed, modified or not enabled; the Company's need for additional capital and its ability to obtain it on acceptable terms; competitive developments in freight technology; changes in regulation affecting motor carriers or automated systems; dependence on third-party service providers; risks relating to the protection of intellectual property; and general economic and freight-market conditions.

Statements in this release describing technology as built, engineered, or under automated testing refer to internal development and automated testing activities. They do not represent commercial deployment, customer validation, independent verification, or a guarantee of performance under real operating conditions. Descriptions of what FleetPath Ace is "designed to" do describe intended functionality and design objectives, not demonstrated commercial results.

FleetPath Ace has not yet been commercially validated, and the Company is not projecting specific revenue, customer adoption or carrier savings from the technology at this stage. Those are among the questions management intends to begin answering through beta and future commercial deployment.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties is available in the Company's public disclosures.

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SOURCE: VirExit Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lavish-enterprises-introduces-fleetpath-ace-an-autonomous-operat-1211701