Calgary, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) ("NUE" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of John Windsor as Chief Operating Officer, effective August 31, 2026.

Mr. Windsor has spent more than twenty years in senior operating roles at Canadian publicly listed power companies, including Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., Northland Power Inc. and Emera Inc. He joins NUE from Envest Corp., where he has served as Chief Operating Officer since January 2025.

The appointment adds operating capability as the Company's projects move from origination into permitting, interconnection, contracting, and construction readiness. Mr. Windsor will be responsible for operations, project execution and the Company's development pipeline, reporting to the President and Chief Executive Officer.

"There is a point in a development company's trajectory where strong operational leadership has the most profound impact alongside the strength of leadership we've brought into NUE. We're at that point now," said Broderick Gunning, President and Chief Executive Officer of NUE. "John has run 3,200 MW across eleven power markets. He has integrated acquisitions, brought partners into operating assets, and taken a portfolio all the way through to sale. Nothing that sits in front of this company is new to him, and that's why he's here."

Background

Windsor has spent his career running power assets. Most recently, at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., he carried profit and loss responsibility for 3,200 MW: 56 wind, hydro, solar, storage and renewable natural gas projects across six provinces, eleven states and eleven power markets, with roughly 200 staff, 150 contractors and $250 million of annual earnings. Over five years he integrated 12 new projects and doubled the portfolio, brought third party equity and tax equity partners into operating wind assets, and kept the business running through the eighteen month process that ended in its sale.

Before that he spent five years at Northland Power Inc., running asset management, energy trading and hedging across a 2,700 MW fleet and serving as chief executive of Northland's energy marketing arm. That was Northland's international build-out. Windsor integrated the Canadian operation with new centres in Germany, the Netherlands and Mexico, stood up trading desks in Toronto and Mexico City, and originated the first inter-jurisdictional Ontario to New York capacity trade and the first IESO to NYSERDA renewable energy credit agreement.

For seven years before that at Emera Inc. he led operational and commercial due diligence on the acquisition of roughly 3,000 MW of wind and gas fired generation and managed portfolios across New York, New England and the Caribbean.

"I have spent twenty years on the operational half of this business, which is precisely what separates successful projects from the crowd," said Windsor. "NUE has taken positions early, in markets where power is the binding constraint, and the work ahead of it now is exactly that operational half. Permitting, interconnection, contracting, and getting projects to a state where they can be built or sold. I'm excited to bring my experience to the table as NUE continues to break ground as a unique player in the space."

Windsor holds First Class Power Engineering certification and spent the early part of his career as a chief power engineer, running a 2,000 MW four unit station for Ontario Power Generation and a cogeneration plant for TransAlta. He has chaired the boards of six power project companies, served as a director of the Association of Power Producers of Ontario, and sat on the Generation Council of Electricity Canada until 2025. He holds an executive MBA from Athabasca University and is a Chartered Manager.

About NUE Power Corp.

NUE Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) is an energy infrastructure development company focused on the origination, development, and advancement of integrated power and energy-park opportunities. Operating a develop-to-divest model, the Company emphasizes strategic site positioning, grid access, and disciplined stage-gated development across markets serving compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding: the commencement of Mr. Windsor's appointment on the date indicated; his anticipated responsibilities and contribution to the Company; the advancement of the Company's projects through permitting, interconnection, contracting and construction readiness; and the Company's development strategy generally.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material assumptions, including: that the appointment takes effect as described; that the Company retains the personnel required to execute its plans; that the Company's projects advance through development on the terms and timelines currently contemplated; that required regulatory, stock exchange and third party approvals are obtained; and that the Company has access to sufficient capital to fund its planned activities.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among others: the appointment may not take effect, or may not continue, as described; the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of the appointment; the Company's projects may be delayed, reduced in scope or may not advance; required approvals may be delayed or may not be obtained; financing may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; and other risks customary to early-stage development companies. As disclosed in its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company does not have sufficient capital resources to meet its anticipated operating requirements for the next twelve months, and additional financing will be required.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311363

Source: NU E Power Corp.