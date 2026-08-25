With effect from August 26, 2026, the subscription rights in Vetted Assets AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 04, 2026.

Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: VETT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030262XXX Order book ID: 536750 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from August 26, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Vetted Assets AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 30, 2026.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: VETT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030262XXX Order book ID: 536751 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Stockholm AB