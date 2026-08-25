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PR Newswire
25.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Puerto Rico Governor Says Island 'Open for Business': NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 25th

  • Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González-Colón will join NYSE Live.
    • Puerto Rico says its 'Open for Business' and is working to establish itself as a premier investment, business, and entrepreneurship destination.
    • Puerto Rico is committed to a new chapter of economic transformation.
  • Suburban Propane Partners with NASCAR Cup Series Driver Ross Chastain.
    • Suburban Propane (NYSE: SPH) CEO + President Michael Stivala and driver Ross Chastain will discuss the significance of the partnership.
    • Chastain will act as a brand ambassador for Suburban Propane and participate in campaigns and events.
  • Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman will join Taking Stock this afternoon.
    • Ackerman announced earlier this year that she will retire from the position at the end of August.
    • Ackerman has served as Big East commissioner since 2013.
  • Investors await key economic data and earnings later this week.
    • The July PCE Price Index will come out Wednesday morning, giving investors a fresh look at the state of inflation.
    • Nvidia is due to report its Q2 figures after market close on Wednesday.

Opening Bell
Puerto Rico marks being a destination for investment, capital, and entrepreneurship

Closing Bell
The Big East Conference celebrates commissioner Val Ackerman

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/puerto-rico-governor-says-island-open-for-business-nyse-content-update-302859415.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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