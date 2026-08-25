Welink Energy Portugal 2 UK Limited, the UK-based company that controls the Solara4 photovoltaic plant in Alcoutim, southern Portugal, has entered administration after lower-than-expected generation, depressed wholesale electricity prices, and technical issues affected the project's revenue and cash flow. The special-purpose vehicle, owned by British renewable energy developer Welink Energy, entered administration on 11 June 2026, according to a document filed with the UK's official Companies House register. The 220 MW facility has been operational since 2021 and was Portugal's largest solar ...

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