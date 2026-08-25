Company expands local technical and field support for Japan's semiconductor ecosystem and advanced AI, HPC, data center, automotive and IoT markets

Baya Systems, a pioneer in software-driven, chiplet-ready semiconductor fabric IP, today announced its expansion into Japan, one of the world's fastest-growing semiconductor markets. Amid Japan's investment in advanced manufacturing and AI infrastructure, Baya is deepening engagement with Japanese semiconductor companies, foundries and technology leaders building AI, HPC, automotive and chiplet-based systems.

This expansion, with active local technical and field resources, builds on Baya's global momentum and growing adoption of its software-defined system IP, which lets semiconductor companies design scalable, high-performance AI, HPC, automotive and advanced SoCs more efficiently.

Baya is collaborating with Tenstorrent on a test chip currently under development that incorporates Baya's WeaveIP fabric IP. The collaboration is intended to demonstrate how scalable, software-defined data movement can support advanced AI and compute architectures.

"Japan is emerging as one of the most important centers for AI silicon innovation," said Nandan Nayampally, Chief Commercial Officer at Baya Systems. "AI is fundamentally changing semiconductor architecture, from spec to deployment, and as companies adopt chiplet architectures and AI-specific silicon, they need system IP that lets them scale without adding design complexity. Japan represents one of the most exciting opportunities to collaborate with industry leaders shaping the future of AI silicon, and we're ready to support that growth."

Supporting Japan's Next Wave of AI Silicon

As Japan's semiconductor ecosystem grows, system-level innovation, including scalable interconnects, intelligent data movement and software-defined design, is becoming increasingly critical to unlocking AI performance.

Baya's modular fabric architecture and design software help semiconductor companies optimize communication across increasingly complex chips and chiplet-based systems, reducing bottlenecks while improving scalability, performance and efficiency.

Building on Ecosystem Collaboration

Baya's expansion in Japan builds on its collaboration with Tenstorrent, which is incorporating Baya's WeaveIP fabric into its next-generation chiplet solutions, which include systems using TT-Ascalon, Tenstorrent's high-performance RISC-V CPU, and Tensix Neo, its AI accelerator IP.

The two companies are collaborating on a test chip currently under development that incorporates WeaveIP to support scalable, high-performance data movement across advanced AI and compute architectures.

"Tenstorrent is proud to support Japan's rapidly growing semiconductor ecosystem. Our collaboration with Baya brings together high-performance compute and scalable, software-defined data movement to address the growing demands of AI and HPC in chiplet solutions," said Aniket Saha, Vice President of Product Strategy at Tenstorrent.

Expanding Support Across APAC

Japan marks the latest step in Baya's international growth, following expansion across North America, Europe and India. The company will build its footprint through customer engagements, ecosystem partnerships, and industry events across the region.

About Baya Systems

Baya Systems is leading the next wave of foundational, high-performance, and modular semiconductor systems technologies that are chiplet-ready and accelerate intelligent compute everywhere. Its software-based design and exploration platform enhances performance, yield, energy efficiency and reusability, enabling cutting-edge, cost-effective innovation across multiple industries. A member of the EE Times 2025 Silicon 100, recipient of Frost Sullivan's 2025 Technology Innovation Leader award in semiconductor IP interconnect, and winner of the 2025 EPDT Product of the Year Award, Baya is ISO 9001:2015 certified and backed by leading investors including Matrix Partners, Maverick Silicon, Synopsys Inc., and Intel Capital. For more information, visit bayasystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent is an AI compute company led by CEO Jim Keller architect of Apple A4/A5, AMD Zen, and Tesla's Full Self-Driving chip. The company builds RISC-V-based AI processors and systems for developers, enterprises, and sovereign infrastructure worldwide. In addition to servers and workstations, Tenstorrent licenses its TT-Ascalon RISC-V CPU and Tensix AI cores to chip designers including Samsung and LG. Backed by Bezos Expeditions, Samsung, LG Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group, Fidelity, and others, Tenstorrent has raised over $1B+ and operates from Santa Clara, Austin, Toronto, Belgrade, Tokyo, and Bangalore. Learn more at tenstorrent.com.

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