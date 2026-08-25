Free passes for public sector professionals, new one-day options, and lower pricing across every pass type open the London conference up to a wider audience.

Safe Software (Safe), creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform, has announced that registration is open for the Peak of Data and AI 2027, its global conference for data and AI professionals, taking place March 9 to 11, 2027 at the QEII Centre in London, UK.

The news builds on Safe's announcement in March 2026 that London would host the biennial conference, which has previously been held in Vancouver, Canada, Bonn, Germany and Seattle, Washington, and draws attendees from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond.

Alongside opening registration, Safe has introduced a revised set of access packages designed to bring a broader range of professionals to the event:

Free passes for public sector and government professionals , from any country

, from any country One-day passes , for attendees who are unable to join for all three days

, for attendees who are unable to join for all three days Lower pricing across every pass type, including the pre-conference training add-on

All attendees will also have access to a free AI training session on the first evening of the conference, regardless of which pass type they hold.

"The Peak has always been about the community that comes together around it, and the more of that community we can get into the room, the better the event is for everyone," said Don Murray, CEO and Co-Founder of Safe Software. "Opening the doors to public sector teams, to people who can only spare a day, and to organizations of every size is the surest way to make London 2027 our best Peak yet."

The three-day program will feature more than 100 breakout sessions led by FME users, keynote plenary sessions, product announcements, and FME Basecamp, the conference's hub for hands-on technical support and networking. A Partner Summit for certified partners precedes the main event on March 8, 2027. The Call for Presentations is open until September 29, 2026.

Safe is currently finalizing 2027 sponsorship packages with its partner community. Organizations interested in sponsoring the event can contact events@safe.com.

Super Early Bird pricing is available until September 29, 2026. To register, visit peakofdataandai.com.

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI platform. Founded in 1993, Safe has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, unstructured data, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825359423/en/

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