Gatik, the leader in autonomous trucking, today announced $200 million in financing as demand accelerates for driverless commercial freight across Fortune 50 retail, grocery and CPG supply chains. The Series D round was led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), with participation from Millennium Management, ARK Invest, Intact Private Capital and others.

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Gatik Announces Series D round

Gatik has built one of the most commercially advanced businesses in autonomous freight, with more than $600 million in contracted revenue, 85,000 fully driverless orders completed, and 99% on-time delivery across its operations. Its trucks move goods across high-frequency regional networks between distribution centers and stores, giving customers a reliable way to add capacity, improve service levels and keep products moving.

"This round, led by some of the world's leading financial institutions, is a clear validation of Gatik's commercial leadership in autonomous freight," said Gautam Narang, CEO and Co-founder of Gatik. "We have built Gatik with real revenue, deep customer demand, and AI-driven autonomous technology proven every day in live supply chains. This round gives us the capital to scale with speed and discipline, serve the world's largest companies, and define the future of autonomous freight."

"Autonomous freight is transforming the global logistics industry, making it more efficient and reliable," said Abdulla Al-Kuwari, Head of Industrials at QIA. "QIA is committed to supporting next-generation solutions providers like Gatik that are shaping the future of freight infrastructure."

"We've long believed autonomous freight has the potential to improve the efficiency and reliability of supply chains," said Byron Knight, President of Koch Disruptive Technologies."What we're seeing today is autonomy moving beyond a promising technology into real-world commercial operations. Gatik has demonstrated a practical approach to that transition, and we look forward to supporting the company's continued growth."

The latest financing round will help Gatik expand a model built around one of the most commercially compelling applications of autonomy: high-frequency regional routes that connect distribution centers and stores. These routes are time-sensitive, operationally complex and essential to keeping shelves stocked as customer expectations shift toward faster, more predictable access to everyday products.

"Autonomous freight is reaching an inflection point as AI and robotics converge to transform the transportation ecosystem," said Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest. "The companies creating durable value will be those that translate breakthrough innovation into scalable commercial execution. Gatik has demonstrated that autonomous trucking is moving beyond experimentation into commercially viable operations with growing customer adoption. We believe the company is well positioned to help forge the future of freight transportation."

"We are no longer debating the potential of autonomous trucking. This category will be led by the companies that have proven technology, rigorous safety standards and the commercial discipline to operate at scale," said Justin Smith-Lorenzetti, Managing Director, Intact Private Capital."Gatik has built that foundation over years of operating inside complex customer supply chains. We have tripled our commitment with this latest round, driven by the conviction that Gatik has the execution record, customer traction and technical maturity to be the leader in autonomous freight across North America."

Gatik's AI-first AV technology is purpose-built for autonomous trucking across highways and surface streets. Its driverless trucks use dynamic routes to help customers respond to changing demand, distribution center activity and pickup and drop-off needs across commercial networks.

With dozens of driverless trucks already operating today across North America, the company plans to expand to thousands in the years ahead.

OTHER KEY INVESTOR VOICES:

"We first invested in Gatik in 2021 because we believed in the potential for autonomous freight to transform how goods move," said Celeste Dauner, Managing Director of Koch Disruptive Technologies. "Since then, we've watched Gatik execute successfully against that opportunity, building scale around a focused, highly practical application of autonomy. Our decision to invest again at this stage reflects our conviction in Gatik's model and the significant opportunity ahead for autonomous freight."

"Autonomous trucking should meaningfully lower the cost of transporting goods and reshape modern supply chains," said Tasha Keeney, Director of Research for Autonomous Technology and Robotics and the Director of Investment Analysis at ARK Invest. "Gatik is leading this transformation by bringing driverless technology to regional networks and unlocking value for customers. We're excited to support Gatik as it scales autonomous freight and helps define the next era of logistics."

About Gatik

Gatik is in the business of autonomous freight. The company operates driverless trucks daily for Fortune 50 retailers, grocers and CPG companies, moving freight between distribution centers and stores across Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, and Canada. Gatik has a strong safety record across its operations and is powered by the Gatik Driver, a scalable, interpretable AI system purpose-built to enable safe, consistent, and high-frequency freight movement. For more information, visit gatik.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Gatik's future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies, revenue targets and trends we expect to affect our business. These statements often include words such as "contracted," "anticipate," "believe," "may," "can," "should," "could," "might," "plan," "possible," "project," "strive," "budget," "forecast," "expect," "intend," "target", "will," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "scheduled". Forward-looking statements may also be made, verbally or in writing, by members of our Board or management team in connection with this news release.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Gatik's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including Gatik's ability to execute on its growth plans, any failure to comply with laws, rules, regulations or business practices that Gatik may become subject to as a result of any expansion of its business resulting from the financing, including Gatik's ability to successfully execute on its growth strategies and operating plans, achieve its targeted annualized contracted revenue, continue to develop its existing customer base, design and deploy an expanded fleet of trucks on behalf of customers, and diversify and expand into the market for autonomous logistics solutions. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Gatik disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and were offered and sold in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Gatik and the Gatik logo are trademarks of Gatik AI Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Aarthi Sivaraman

aarthi.sivaraman@gatik.ai