Coventry's LILY Funding Program Reaches $1 Billion in Life Insurance-Backed Financing

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coventry, the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance and a pioneer of the life insurance-backed asset class, today announced the successful completion of its fourth asset-backed securitization since April 2025 under its LILY program, bringing total life insurance-backed financing across the platform to $1 billion. This achievement further establishes Coventry as the leading platform for institutional investors seeking differentiated exposure to longevity-linked assets.

This milestone also reflects continued investor demand for longevity-linked assets and LILY's growing role as one of the industry's leading platforms for accessing life insurance-backed investments through the asset-backed securities market.

Since its launch in 2025, the LILY program has consistently demonstrated the ability to access institutional capital by structuring longevity-linked assets into investment-grade asset-backed securities that emphasize durable collateral, predictable cash flows, and low correlation with traditional markets. The program combines Coventry's extensive origination capabilities, actuarial expertise, servicing infrastructure, and transaction structuring experience to provide investors with access to a specialized asset class through a familiar ABS format.

"Reaching the $1 billion mark is a significant milestone for the LILY program and for the institutional market for life insurance-backed assets," said Reid Buerger, Chief Executive Officer of Coventry. "More importantly, it reflects growing investor recognition of the value of longevity-linked assets and the benefits of accessing them through a disciplined, repeatable securitization platform like LILY. We believe this achievement reflects both the quality of the underlying assets and the strength of the infrastructure Coventry has built to originate, analyze, service, and finance them at scale."

The growth of the LILY program underscores Coventry's position at the intersection of life insurance, asset-backed finance, and private credit. As institutional investors continue to seek differentiated sources of return and portfolio diversification, Coventry expects life insurance-backed financing to play an increasingly important role in supporting the responsible expansion of the longevity-linked asset market.

To learn more about the LILY program and other Coventry updates, please visit www.coventry.com/news

About Coventry

Coventry is the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance and a pioneer of the life insurance-backed asset class, operating an integrated platform across four complementary verticals: the secondary market for life insurance, longevity lending, life insurance and annuity distribution, and insurance technology. Through these businesses, Coventry expands financial options for policyowners, provides capital solutions backed by life insurance policies and other longevity-linked assets, broadens access to insurance and retirement products, and applies technology to enhance pricing, risk management, and operational efficiency across the life insurance ecosystem.

Guided by a longstanding commitment to consumer rights and market integrity, Coventry leverages its leadership position to raise industry standards, expand consumer choice, and responsibly develop institutional-quality life insurance-backed investment solutions. Over its history, Coventry has acquired more than 23,000 life insurance policies, completed more than $50 billion in longevity-linked transactions, delivered more than $6 billion to policyowners, and originated more than $1 billion in life insurance-linked loans. To learn more about Coventry, visit Coventry.com.

Media Contact: Jonny Shiver Vice President, Marketing jshiver@coventry.com (215) 836-8300