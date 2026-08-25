ZENWORK INC: EZ2290 Reminds Truck Owners and Fleet Operators to File Form 2290 by Aug. 31

The Form 2290 deadline is approaching. Truck owners and operators whose taxable vehicles were first used on public highways in July 2026 must file Form 2290 and pay the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) by August 31, 2026.

DALLAS, TX AND FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / With the clock winding down on the 2026-27 filing season, EZ2290, an IRS-authorized 2290 eFile provider , is reminding truckers, fleet owners, and tax professionals across the country to complete their Heavy Vehicle Use Tax filing before the deadline.

IRS Form 2290 , the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return, applies to trucks, tractors, and buses with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more that operate on public highways. The current tax period runs from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027, and the filing deadline is tied to a vehicle's first month of use, not its purchase date or state registration renewal. For most fleets, that means the well-publicized August 31 date applies; vehicles first put into service later in the year follow a rolling deadline based on the last day of the following month.

Once a return is filed and accepted, the IRS issues a stamped Form 2290 Schedule 1 , the document truckers need on hand for vehicle registration, tag renewals, and roadside compliance checks. Without it, trucks can be held up at the DMV or during an audit, making timely filing about more than just the tax bill.

Filing late carries real financial consequences. The IRS assesses a failure-to-file penalty starting at 4.5% of the unpaid tax, which continues to accrue monthly for up to five months, climbing as high as 22.5% of the total tax owed, on top of separate interest charges that compound the longer a balance goes unpaid. For a fleet with even a handful of trucks, a routine oversight can turn into a significant, avoidable expense.

EZ2290, an IRS-authorized e-file provider built specifically around HVUT compliance, gives filers several ways to file 2290 online depending on the size and complexity of their fleet:

Guided step-by-step filing for owner-operators filing a single truck for the first time

One-click and account-based filing for returning users who file the same fleet information year after year

Bulk upload for fleet managers reporting dozens or hundreds of vehicles at once

Full-service filing, where EZ2290's team handles data entry and submission from an Excel template on the filer's behalf

The platform also includes a built-in HVUT 2290 tax calculator that gives an instant estimate based on a vehicle's weight and mileage, so filers know what they owe before they submit. For filers who discover an error after the fact, EZ2290 offers free VIN correction filings, with a corrected, IRS-stamped Schedule 1 typically issued within minutes. Rejected returns can be corrected and resubmitted at no extra charge, and the platform supports Form 2290 amendments as well as Form 8849 credit claims for vehicles that were sold, stolen, destroyed, or overpaid on. Payment options include EFTPS, direct debit and third-party processors, and built-in data checks are designed to catch common errors; mismatched VINs, incorrect weight categories, before a return ever reaches the IRS.

EZ2290 recommends filers gather their EIN, VIN, and taxable gross weight for each vehicle, then follow these Form 2290 instructions :

Create a free EZ2290 account or log in to an existing one Enter business and vehicle details, or upload them in bulk for larger fleets Review the calculated tax amount for accuracy Submit the return electronically and select a payment method Download the IRS-stamped Schedule 1 once the return is accepted

Filers are encouraged not to wait for the final days of August, when IRS processing volume peaks and any last-minute VIN or data error leaves little time to correct and resubmit before the deadline.

About EZ2290

EZ2290 is an IRS-authorized e-file platform for Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (Form 2290), built for truckers, fleet owners, and tax professionals nationwide. It is a product of Zenwork, Inc., a digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting technology company headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas, whose portfolio also includes Tax1099 and Compliancely. Learn more at www.ez2290.com .

Contact:

Ed Pratt, COO, Zenwork Inc.

Email: Ed@zenwork.com

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ez2290-reminds-truck-owners-and-fleet-operators-to-file-form-229-1211788