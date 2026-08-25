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WKN: A3D9SR | ISIN: VGG7606H1082 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.08.26 | 21:59
1,550 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROADZEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROADZEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2026 15:14 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street: Roadzen Joins an Elite Group of U.S.-Listed Technology Growth Companies - at a Fraction of the Valuation

Roadzen's 49% quarterly revenue growth puts it alongside some of technology's most closely watched companies, while its forward revenue multiple remains the lowest in the group.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Investors looking for high-growth technology companies may want to pay attention to a surprisingly short list.

A recent screen of U.S.-listed technology companies identified just 17 companies meeting three key criteria: a market capitalization above $100 million, revenue above $50 million, and latest-quarter year-over-year revenue growth exceeding 40%.

The list reads like a cross-section of some of the most important names in technology: Nvidia, Palantir, CoreWeave, Micron, AppLovin, Broadcom, Figma, Astera Labs and SoundHound.

And then there is Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN).

Roadzen Is Growing Faster Than Broadcom and Figma

Roadzen reported 49% year-over-year revenue growth in its latest quarter, placing the AI-powered insurance technology company ahead of Broadcom and Figma, both at 48%, and SoundHound at 45% on the growth screen.

That puts Roadzen in unusually select company.

Nvidia registered 85% growth, Palantir 93%, AppLovin 53% and Roadzen 49%. Yet the market is assigning dramatically different valuations to those growth rates.

That is where the Roadzen story becomes particularly interesting.

49% Growth. 1.7× Forward Revenue.

According to the analysis, Roadzen trades at approximately 1.7× EV/NTM revenue - the lowest multiple on the entire screen.

Compare that with:

  • Nvidia: 13×

  • Palantir: 32×

  • AppLovin: 20×

  • Broadcom: 16×

  • SoundHound: 12×

  • Figma: 6×

  • Innodata: 4.8×

  • Roadzen: 1.7×

The chart on page one makes the disconnect visually striking: Roadzen sits virtually alone at the bottom of the valuation axis despite producing nearly 50% year-over-year growth.

In other words, Roadzen has entered the high-growth technology conversation - but the market has yet to value it like the companies it is now growing alongside.

The Valuation Gap

The screen's authors make an important observation: "Category, not growth, sets the multiple."

Micron, for example, grew 346% and trades near 5.5× forward revenue, while Palantir grew 93% and trades near 32×. Semiconductor, AI infrastructure and software companies are valued according to very different market frameworks.

That means Roadzen's valuation gap should not be interpreted as a prediction that it will automatically receive the multiples of much larger technology companies.

But the disparity raises a compelling question for investors:

If Roadzen continues delivering 40%-plus growth, how long can one of the fastest-growing U.S.-listed technology companies remain one of the least expensive on forward revenue?

For investors searching beyond mega-cap technology for emerging AI and technology platforms, Roadzen may be a name worth watching.

The screen is a manual analysis rather than an exhaustive market database. Forward multiples are estimates based on company guidance and market capitalization and should be treated as directional, with the report estimating approximately ±20% variability. The analysis is not investment advice.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan
New to The Street
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/roadzen-rdzn-joins-an-elite-group-of-u.s.-listed-technology-growth-companies-a-1211790

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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