New to The Street: Roadzen Joins an Elite Group of U.S.-Listed Technology Growth Companies - at a Fraction of the Valuation

Roadzen's 49% quarterly revenue growth puts it alongside some of technology's most closely watched companies, while its forward revenue multiple remains the lowest in the group.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Investors looking for high-growth technology companies may want to pay attention to a surprisingly short list.

A recent screen of U.S.-listed technology companies identified just 17 companies meeting three key criteria: a market capitalization above $100 million, revenue above $50 million, and latest-quarter year-over-year revenue growth exceeding 40%.

The list reads like a cross-section of some of the most important names in technology: Nvidia, Palantir, CoreWeave, Micron, AppLovin, Broadcom, Figma, Astera Labs and SoundHound.

And then there is Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN).

Roadzen Is Growing Faster Than Broadcom and Figma

Roadzen reported 49% year-over-year revenue growth in its latest quarter, placing the AI-powered insurance technology company ahead of Broadcom and Figma, both at 48%, and SoundHound at 45% on the growth screen.

That puts Roadzen in unusually select company.

Nvidia registered 85% growth, Palantir 93%, AppLovin 53% and Roadzen 49%. Yet the market is assigning dramatically different valuations to those growth rates.

That is where the Roadzen story becomes particularly interesting.

49% Growth. 1.7× Forward Revenue.

According to the analysis, Roadzen trades at approximately 1.7× EV/NTM revenue - the lowest multiple on the entire screen.

Compare that with:

Nvidia: 13×

Palantir: 32×

AppLovin: 20×

Broadcom: 16×

SoundHound: 12×

Figma: 6×

Innodata: 4.8×

Roadzen: 1.7×

The chart on page one makes the disconnect visually striking: Roadzen sits virtually alone at the bottom of the valuation axis despite producing nearly 50% year-over-year growth.

In other words, Roadzen has entered the high-growth technology conversation - but the market has yet to value it like the companies it is now growing alongside.

The Valuation Gap

The screen's authors make an important observation: "Category, not growth, sets the multiple."

Micron, for example, grew 346% and trades near 5.5× forward revenue, while Palantir grew 93% and trades near 32×. Semiconductor, AI infrastructure and software companies are valued according to very different market frameworks.

That means Roadzen's valuation gap should not be interpreted as a prediction that it will automatically receive the multiples of much larger technology companies.

But the disparity raises a compelling question for investors:

If Roadzen continues delivering 40%-plus growth, how long can one of the fastest-growing U.S.-listed technology companies remain one of the least expensive on forward revenue?

For investors searching beyond mega-cap technology for emerging AI and technology platforms, Roadzen may be a name worth watching.

The screen is a manual analysis rather than an exhaustive market database. Forward multiples are estimates based on company guidance and market capitalization and should be treated as directional, with the report estimating approximately ±20% variability. The analysis is not investment advice.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/roadzen-rdzn-joins-an-elite-group-of-u.s.-listed-technology-growth-companies-a-1211790