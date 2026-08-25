TimeCom for SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking from Accu-Time Systems Now Available on SAP Store

By integrating with SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking, TimeCom solution from Accu-Time Systems delivers verified, near real-time punches from purpose-built time clocks to customers.

WINDSOR, CT / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Accu-Time Systems, Inc. (ATS), an AMANO company, today announced that its TimeCom solution is now available on the SAP Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. TimeCom integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking and delivers a managed path from the physical punch at the clock to the SAP SuccessFactors Time Sheet, with biometric or badge verification at the point of capture and and automatically recovers punches recorded during a network outage.

"For SAP SuccessFactors customers, the hard part isn't the time sheet - it's everything that has to happen before a time entry reaches it," said Ryan McColgan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Accu-Time Systems. "TimeCom owns that layer: identity verified at the clock, punches held and forwarded automatically if a network drops, and clean time events delivered to SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking. Listing on SAP Store puts that layer where SAP customers are already evaluating the rest of their SAP investments."

TimeCom is built for SAP SuccessFactors customers with hourly, shift-based, or multi-site workforces - manufacturing, healthcare, distribution, retail, and food service - where time is captured at a shared device rather than a desk. Core capabilities include:

Verified identity at the point of punch. ATS stride 80 time clocks support Only|You facial recognition, Only|You palm vein scanning, Only|You fingerprint, proximity card, badge, and PIN - so buddy punching is addressed at the device, not after the fact.

Near real-time delivery to the time sheet. Punches are transmitted to SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking as time events, ready for pairing and valuation, without manual file imports.

Offline punch protection. ATS clocks store punches locally when internet connectivity is lost and transmit them automatically once the connection is restored.

Employee self-service at the clock. Employees can review punches and access self-service functions like reviewing accrual balances and requesting time off on an 8-inch touchscreen, reducing supervisor interruptions and missed-punch tickets.

Purpose-built, managed hardware. Rugged stride80 clocks are backed by ATS provisioning, deployment, and monitoring services for single-site and multi-site rollouts.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About Accu-Time Systems, Inc.

Accu-Time Systems, Inc. (ATS), an AMANO company, builds durable, user-friendly employee time clocks for workforce management software vendors, resellers, and the organizations they serve. Identification options include facial recognition, palm vein scanning, fingerprint, proximity, badge, and PIN, across touch and non-touch devices. ATS also offers TimeCom, a cloud-based time-tracking solution that collects and transmits employee data between ATS time clocks and leading HCM and workforce management platforms, including SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking, Workday Time Tracking, Oracle HCM Cloud Time and Labor, Legion, BambooHR, and Connecteam. Headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, ATS designs and builds its time clocks in the United States. Learn more at www.accu-time.com.

For more information, contact: Carlos Bernal | cbernal@accu-time.com

SOURCE: Accu-Time Systems

TimeCom for SAP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/timecomr-for-sap-successfactors-time-tracking-from-accu-time-systems-no-1209254