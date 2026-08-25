Addison Group Named Among the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. for 10th Consecutive Year

Inclusion by Staffing Industry Analysts marks a decade of continued scale and leadership for Addison Group across multiple staffing categories

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Addison Group, a national leader in talent solutions and consulting services, is proud to be named one of Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2026 Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., marking a decade on the list.

For the past decade, Addison Group has proven to be a leader in multiple categories:

Largest Staffing Firms in the US

Largest Finance/Accounting Staffing Firms (Top 5)

Largest IT Staffing Firms (Top 25)

Largest Office/Clerical Staffing Firms (Top 20)

Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firms (Top 10)

Largest Direct Hire Staffing Firms (Top 15)

Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms (Top 60)

"For 10 consecutive years, Addison Group has shown that our company is a top leader in the staffing industry. None of this would be possible without our dedicated team members, whose commitment to clients and candidates is second to none. I wish to extend my most sincere congratulations to everyone at Addison Group and each of the companies featured on this list." ~ Thomas Moran, CEO, Addison Group

Together, the 214 companies named on this year's list generated more than $122 billion in U.S. staffing revenue, which accounted for nearly 70% of the market. Each company generated at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2025. This list represents SIA's 31st annual report on the largest staffing firms in the U.S.

Addison Group has also been named to the Largest Staffing Firms Globally list for the third year in a row. This list details the 100 largest staffing firms globally, which cumulatively generated $256 billion in revenue in 2025. The global staffing industry experienced its first year of annual growth since 2022, according to SIA.

Addison Group specializes in talent solutions and consulting, offering a full suite of capabilities across the Information Technology (IT), Finance & Accounting (F&A), Digital Marketing, Healthcare, Human Resources (HR), and Administrative sectors.

*SIA Members can view/download the SIA 2026 Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. list

About Addison Group

Addison Group is a renowned leader in talent solutions and consulting services, delivering top-tier talent and consulting expertise across the United States. Praised for its People-First approach, Addison Group has been recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in the country by Forbes, Staffing Industry Analysts, and others. Dedicated to innovating and evolving to meet business needs, Addison Group's comprehensive service offerings are supported by its portfolio of specialized brands: Addison Group Talent Solutions (AGTS), AIM Consulting, ArcLight Consulting, Bridgepoint Consulting, DLC, Harmony Healthcare, Kranz Consulting, and Mondo.

Media Contact:

Anna Lonsway

anna.lonsway@addisongroup.com

SOURCE: Addison Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/addison-group-named-among-the-largest-staffing-firms-in-the-u.s.-1210552