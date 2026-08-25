Envision Pharma Group Names Ryan Tubbs, Senior Vice President, Commercial Growth

New role unifies sales enablement, lead generation, and marketing under centralized leadership and expands oversight to customer success, supporting a consistent, connected client experience across Envision.

FAIRFIELD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Ryan Tubbs as Senior Vice President, Commercial Growth. In this newly created role, Tubbs will lead the centralized Commercial Growth function spanning sales enablement, lead generation, marketing, and client success. He will also help shape Envision's commercial strategy and operating model to accelerate enterprise growth.

Tubbs' remit also includes the Client Implementation and Client Experience teams. Connecting Envision's pre-sale and post-sale capabilities will create a more integrated commercial engine, making it easier for teams to bring the best of Envision to clients and for clients to realize value quickly. The timing is notable as Envision's iEnvision , market access, and managed services portfolios are all launching new offerings in the second half of 2026, and Tubbs' track record of delivering strong client experiences will be key as those launches roll out.

"Ryan has built and led high-performing commercial and customer organizations at scale," said Tom Langan, CEO, Envision Pharma Group. "As we bring sales enablement, lead generation, marketing, and customer success together under one leader, reporting to Jay Ferro, President, Technology and Chief Product Officer, Ryan is exactly the right person to build the connective tissue our clients and our business need, giving every business unit the infrastructure to grow and making it simpler for clients to access the full breadth of Envision."

Tubbs brings more than two decades of commercial and customer leadership experience across enterprise software, healthcare and life sciences, higher education, and public sector organizations. He most recently served as SVP, Customer Success, Value & Managed Services at Ellucian, leading a global post-sale organization, driving retention, expansion, and margin performance. Earlier, he spent 13 years at Microsoft in senior commercial and transformation roles, where he modernized commercial operations for a $2 billion enterprise services business. Tubbs co-founded BillionMinds, a Techstars-backed workforce development company, and holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a BS in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University.

"Envision has extraordinary expertise, technology, and client relationships," said Tubbs. "The opportunity now is to connect those strengths into one commercial engine, making it easier for our teams to bring the best of Envision to every client and easier for clients to access the full value we can deliver."



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About Envision Pharma Group

Envision Pharma Group is a global, technology-enabled solutions partner to the life sciences industry. We unleash the power of combined intelligence - human expertise and technology - to advance how scientific innovation translates into improved patient outcomes. We unite scientific expertise, strategic insight, and AI-powered technology to help clients create, communicate, and demonstrate value, accelerating access to life-changing treatments. With more than 20 years of experience and trusted partnerships with 400+ biopharma companies, including all top 20 pharma, we deliver integrated solutions across the product life cycle, from medical communications to commercialization and compliance, through flexible models that scale to client needs. Together, we combine human insight and technology to drive smarter decisions, measurable impact, and sustainable growth.

Learn more: www.envisionpharmagroup.com

For more information, contact:

Sophie Berger, Global Head, Marketing, Envision Pharma Group

Email: sophie.berger@envisionpharma.com

Brittany Bowen, Media Relations, Geben Communication

Email: brittanybowen@gebencommunication.com

SOURCE: Envision Pharma Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/envision-pharma-group-names-ryan-tubbs-senior-vice-president-commerci-1211312