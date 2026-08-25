Keypoint Intelligence Launches Why Buy Research Series Exploring How SMBs Purchase Print and Scanning Technology

New primary research examines how buyers across the US and EMEA research, evaluate, and purchase workplace technology

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence has announced the Why Buy Research Series, a new set of primary research studies examining how small and medium-sized business buyers research, evaluate, and purchase print and scanning technology across the US and EMEA.

Designed for printer and scanner manufacturers, retailers, e-tailers, and channel partners, the series provides an end-to-end view of the buyer journey, from initial research and product evaluation through purchase, setup, supplies, and post-sale engagement. The findings can help technology providers refine product positioning, strengthen marketing and sales strategies, and better understand the factors influencing purchase decisions.

The research shows that the SMB technology purchase journey varies considerably depending on the buyer. Company size, age, use case, and regional market differences can influence where customers begin their research, which brands they consider, where they ultimately make a purchase, and what they expect after the sale.

Across the print studies, digital discovery plays a central role. Buyers frequently turn to search engines, online reviews, retailer websites, and manufacturer content as they move toward a purchase decision. Practical considerations such as availability, ease of purchase, product performance, support, sustainability, and trust also influence the final choice.

Areas explored in the Why Buy Research Series include:

Buyer personas and end-to-end purchase journeys

Digital research, online reviews, and purchasing behavior

Purchase triggers, product priorities, and brand consideration

Channel preferences across marketplaces, retailers, OEMs, and resellers

Sustainability and subscription considerations

Regional differences between US, Western European, and UAE buyers

Supplies and paper purchasing behavior

Post-sale engagement and customer retention opportunities

Scanner workflow requirements and productivity priorities

"Company size really emerged as the strongest structural driver of buyer behavior across the customer journey," said Deborah Hawkins, Group Director of Keypoint Intelligence's Workplace Team. "Our research suggests that the biggest behavioral differences occur by company size. That has important implications for how vendors approach segment messaging and create differentiated journeys for each buyer persona."

The findings also highlight opportunities beyond the initial hardware transaction. In the US print study, buyers often continue purchasing supplies through channels they used earlier in their buying journey, while convenience is a leading factor when purchasing ink and toner. Paper follows a different pattern, with buyers placing greater emphasis on quality, compatibility, availability, and brand confidence.

The EMEA research points to additional regional differences. Buyer behavior in Western Europe and the UAE varies in areas such as expansion purchases, employer funding, sensitivity to promotions, and sustainability priorities. These differences show why manufacturers and channel partners need to adapt their approach to individual markets rather than relying on a single message across the region.

The Why Buy Research Series includes four research briefings covering print and dedicated scanning technology in the US and EMEA. Each briefing turns primary buyer research into practical insights for product, marketing, sales, and channel teams.

Organizations can also work with Keypoint Intelligence analysts on vendor-specific reviews of the research and explore ways to use the findings for sales enablement, thought leadership, marketing content, and other market-facing initiatives.

For more information or to request access to the research briefings, visit the Why Buy Research Series.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For more than 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

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