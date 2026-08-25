- im Anhang finden Sie den HV-Bericht der Superior Industries Europe GmbH von der GSC Research GmbH
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|Superior Industries Europe AG - HV-Bericht von der GSC Research GmbH
|im Anhang finden Sie den HV-Bericht der Superior Industries Europe GmbH von der GSC Research GmbHAnhang: HV-Bericht%20Superior%20Industries%20Europe%20AG%20%28GSC%20Research%29.pdfDen vollständigen...
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|16.07.
|Superior Industries Europe AG - HV am 21.08.2026
|- die ordentliche Hauptversammlung findet am Freitag, dem 21. August 2026 in den Räumen der Gesellschaft, Superior Industries Europe AG, Gustav-Kirchhoff-Str. 10, 67098 Bad Dürkheim um 10:00 Uhr statt.Den...
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|28.04.
|Personal-Update: Simone Maier-Paselk kehrt zu Superior Industries zurück
|08.12.25
|Superior Industries International, Inc. Announces Closing of Acquisition by a Group of Existing Term Loan Investors
|Transaction strengthens balance sheet, positions Superior for long-term growth
SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superior Industries International, Inc. ("Superior" or the "Company") today announced...
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|16.09.25
|Superior Industries International, Inc.: The Acquisition of Superior Is on Target to Close on September 30, 2025
|SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superior Industries International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SSUP) ("Superior") previously announced on July 9, 2025 that it entered into definitive agreements to be acquired...
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